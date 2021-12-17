11 fa-la-la fabulous queer gift ideas for Christmas 2021

Only eight sleeps until Christmas but that’s still plenty of time to acquire a fabulous queer gift or two for your favourite people of 2021! Last-minute Christmas shopping can be quite the challenge, which is why we’ve put together a guide of some super pressie ideas that would ignite the spirit of Christmas in Ebenezer Scrooge himself!

1. Rainbow LEGO

We’re super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder ❤️🌈 #LEGO #EveryoneIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/J7KSz3zWik — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 20, 2021

There’s gotta be someone in your life who’s mad into LEGO, so why not go loud and proud with this Everyone is Awesome rainbow set? This year, LEGO has made moves to become more gender-inclusive in their marketing and we are loving their efforts.

2. Queer Love anthology

Paul McVeigh, editor of Queer Love, introduces this new anthology of Irish gay fiction, and writes movingly about how libraries were a safe space for him: “Let’s fill those bookshelves in homes, libraries, and shops with more and more stories of us.” https://t.co/KBnCqH7L9m — Martin Doyle (@MartinDoyleIT) February 15, 2021

This anthology of Irish LGBTQ+ fiction is crying out to be someone’s Christmas holiday read.

3. Rainbow facemasks

Pride masks available on my Etsy now! Currently have rainbow, bi, trans, non-binary, pan and asexual pride flags, but happy to accommodate if there’s another pride flag you’d like! #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/qKfAlFBKTp — Lettera Textiles (@LetteraTextiles) March 29, 2021

I know, I know – we’re all hoping this pandemic will all be behind us soon… but in the meantime, these Pride masks are fab! And at least they’ll keep our faces warm in the depths of winter, even after we’ve beaten the evil Covid.

4. Elaine Mai’s debut album Home

Named ‘a vital Irish artist’ by Clash magazine, we are big fans of Elaine Mai here at GCN and we highly recommend her album as a gift for your music-loving friends. Check out her stunning cinematic ode to queer love here.

5. Literally anything from the PROTEST collection by Brian Teeling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GCN (@gcnmag)

Are we a little biased? Maybe… but seriously, look at this fab collection! And proceeds will allow us to keep GCN a free resource for our beloved LGBTQ+ family, so everybody wins.

6. Sexy firefighter calendar

Again, proceeds for this little item go to a good cause, this year for Greater Good Charities’ Rescue Rebuild program. You can squee over cute animals, drool over hot firemen AND support charity all at once. I mean… it’s kind of a no-brainer!

7. Drag Queen cameo

Doing a cameo for someone who was 11 when drag race 1st aired 😓😓 pic.twitter.com/ij37icOk2K — Scarlet Envy (@ScarletEnvyNYC) February 3, 2021

Any Drag Race fans out there?

Well, we know you’re reading this and we’re delighted to inform you that you can get a personalised message sent to your loved one from some of the most sickening queens in RuPaul’s Drag Race herstory, including Alexis Mateo, Coco Montrese and Derrick Barry.

8. Human Collective apparel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Human Collective (@wearehumancollective)

For our fellow fashionistas out there, the Human Collective is a new sustainable fashion line promoting a message of diversity. This gorgeous and comfy loungewear is for anyone and everyone who wants to look good and feel fab.

9. My Name is Philippa

Attention bookworms! Philippa Ryder’s inspiring memoir about her life and journey as a Trans woman is a sensational and thought-provoking read for anyone… plus books are super easy to wrap as Christmas pressies.

10. WeirdWatercolours Christmas cards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funny Cards WeirdWatercolours (@weird_watercolours)

Sometimes, all you need to give is a nice card but these quirky cards from queer Irish company come with a lol.

11. GCN subscription

GCN’s December Issue is out! Inside: #LIVING exhibition, Irish designer Colin Horgan, @elainemaimusic, sexual awakenings, racism in the community, bi-erasure, @pozvibepod, #GCNnewvoices, Queer Joy & more! Cover by Hazel Coonagh. Grab a copy or read online: https://t.co/1eadcWZQZw pic.twitter.com/Q96TcnUn3t — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) December 2, 2021

…And if your card is looking a bit empty, what better to bulk it up with than a GCN subscription for your queer loved ones? Or you can make a donation to GCN in someone’s name. Anyone can become a GCN supporter in so many different ways with different tiers of donation and subscription, and your support means so much to us.

And there ya have it! That concludes our queer gift guide for 2021 and we wish you all strength and stamina as you brave the shopping season.