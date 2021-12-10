Watch: Sexy Australian firefighters team up with adorable animals in new calendar

It’s that time of the year, folks… Australian firefighters have united once again to bring you a sexy calendar and they’ve generously provided some behind the scenes footage for your pleasure.

These charitable hunks have pooled their collective hotness to help animals in need, this year producing a summer release for the first time ever! This special edition will feature the firefighting hotties having fun in the sun and showing off their beach bods.

But don’t worry – the usual cats, dogs, horses, and Australian wildlife issues are as available as ever.

This year’s efforts will be in aid of the US-based organisation Greater Good Charities’ Rescue Rebuild program.

“The Greater Good Charities are so excited to be partnering with the Australian Firefighters Calendar, we have been a huge supporter of their work through our social media channels for years now,” said Greater Good Charities Director of Partnerships, Lesley Cave.

“This will be the start of a long-lasting partnership on charity projects across the US.”

“The US has been such a huge supporter of the Australian Firefighters Calendar over many years now,” said calendar Director, David Rogers. “We are so happy to be in a position to begin donating to US-based charities now and into the future.”

All funds raised will go towards renovating animal shelters, domestic violence shelters and homeless shelters, so it’s a win-win for those who get to adorn their walls with sexy firefighters throughout 2022 and those looking to support a good cause.

But we know what you’re thinking – sure, that will keep our thirsty selves sated in the new year, but what about NOW?

Well, the heroic hunks have got us covered! They’ve released some behind the scenes footage from those sexy, sexy photoshoots which you can binge-watch on their YouTube channel.

Now in its 29th sexy year, the Australian Firefighters Calendar ships worldwide and is available to order here. Seriously, order now before we buy up their full stock.