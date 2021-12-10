Meet Human Collective, the new sustainable Irish fashion line promoting equality

A new Irish urban clothing brand with a cause, The Human Collective, launched last month, November 2, spreading the message of equality and social inclusion with their clothes.

“We believe consumers prefer to support meaningful causes,” said Human Collective founder, Conor Buckley. “With this in mind, we have created a range of high quality and sustainable clothing in a brand that espouses respect for all human life.”

The Collective, which has an ‘equals’ sign as their logo, is committed to producing their line ethically and sustainably, with their sweatshirts made from certified organic and recycled materials. The company is also Fair Wear Foundation (FWF) certified, meaning that the workers who produce the clothing are ensured safe working conditions.

“We aim to make our customers feel great in three different ways,” Buckley goes on to say, “feel great when they see the clothes; feel great when they wear them and feel great for buying it as they will be donating to three different charities.”

The Human Collective has partnered with three charitable organisations, each of which will receive €1 for every sweatshirt sold. These include Sports Against Racism Ireland (SARI), LGBT Ireland and the Irish Youth Foundation.

“We’re delighted to partner with Human Collective on this fantastic project promoting equality through innovative and accessible initiatives,” said Paula Fagan, CEO of LGBT Ireland.

GCN spoke with Paddy Smyth, the Head of Community for Human Collective, and he told us that the real difference between their company and other fashion lines is their commitment to equality and equal opportunity for all.

“You know, a lot of people just say they are all about equal opportunity. They tick the box but don’t really do that. Our fashion and clothing brand is all about giving everyone the space to feel gorgeous and comfy in clothes, but we also have a sustainable edge in that in terms of it’s doing stuff for the planet.”

“And I also think they look cool!” he adds, having modelled and enjoyed the clothes himself. “They’re comfy, they’re fashionable and they’re inclusive. What more could you want?”

Paddy, a gay Irish man living with a disability, tells us how proud he was to be invited to be the Collective’s Head of Community.

“I know what it’s like to be overseen, not heard, and be in that minority box that you can’t really break away from … You know, in other companies you have to work hard, you have to fight harder to prove yourself more.

“So, I think, for me, this really struck a chord because they’re willing for me to head up this as Head of Community … I want all groups to come in and be included, be involved and whether you’re big or you’re small, whatever colour you are, whatever disability you have, you will have a seat at the Human Collective table. And that’s what I love about this brand.”

You can check out the full line here.