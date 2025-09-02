Peru’s Gadfrie Arbulu crowned Miss Continental 2026

Peruvian drag star Gadfrie Arbulu has been crowned Miss Continental 2026, securing one of the most prestigious titles in international drag pageantry. The competition, held at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre on Monday, September 1, saw Arbulu rise above 22 rivals in a weekend of fierce performance, glamour and artistry.

The contest began on Sunday, August 31, with 23 competitors narrowed down to 12 after the first round. On Monday evening, the number was cut again following the talent, swimwear and evening gown portions of the competition. Arbulu emerged as a clear frontrunner, winning all three of those categories before progressing to the top five.

In the talent portion, Arbulu delivered a performance that blended musical theatre with high-energy drag spectacle. She performed a mash-up of ‘Maybe This Time’ from Cabaret and a remixed version of ‘Big Spender’ from Sweet Charity. Her routine featured dramatic costume changes, slick choreography and a team of backing dancers, earning thunderous applause from the audience and setting her apart from her competitors.

The final stage of the contest featured an interview segment, where her poise and charisma helped secure the crown.

The final placements saw Lana Luxx finish as first runner-up, with Lila Starr taking third place. Arbulu, wearing a glittering orange gown, was crowned in front of a packed theatre.

In a video shared the next day on the pageant’s official Instagram, she is seen clutching her bouquet of roses and trophy as Kelly Clarkson’s ‘A Moment Like This’ played, capturing the emotion of her victory.

Reflecting on her win, Miss Continental 2026 expressed gratitude to her supporters. Writing on Instagram, she said: “What an unforgettable weekend. I’m filled with gratitude for the love, support and encouragement I received throughout this journey… This is only the beginning and I’m beyond excited to showcase the rest of what I have to offer on the Miss Continental stage. The work continues, the passion grows and the dream lives on.”

Miss Continental, founded in 1980 by Chicago nightclub owner Jim Flint, is one of the most respected drag pageant systems in the world. Known for celebrating glamour, stage presence and individuality, it has helped elevate performers to international recognition. Previous winners include RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Sasha Colby and Canadian drag star Brooke Lynn Hytes.

