GALAS 2023 shortlist announced for awards honouring Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community

With just over a month to go to this year’s highly anticipated GALAS Awards, the NXF and GCN are excited to announce the shortlist for each of the categories.

Returning after a three-year hiatus, this year’s ceremony will take place in Dublin’s famed Red Room at the Mansion House on Saturday, October 7.

Presiding over the ceremonies will be the sensational co-hosts, the Queen of Ireland herself, Miss Panti Bliss and the legendary Mother Co-Founder and former GCN Managing Editor Lisa Connell.

As Ireland’s only LGBTQ+ awards programme, the GALAS acknowledge the effort made by individuals, organisations and companies who work towards a better future for queer people in Ireland.

This year, there are a total of 13 categories, from ‘Outstanding Company’ and ‘LGBTQ+ Ally’ to ‘Event of the Year’. Members of the public nominated their choices, which were subsequently reduced to a shortlist chosen by LGBTQ+ advocacy organisations.

Speaking at the shortlist announcement, Steve Jacques, NXF Board Director and Nominations Coordinator for the GALAS, said: “This year we had over 3,500 nominations from members of the public – our highest number yet.

“It’s a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of LGBTQ+ advocates, workplaces and individuals around Ireland in working to progress equality to see such a high number and calibre of nominations.”

He continued, “This year’s shortlist reflects the leadership and outstanding work of a number of people and organisations throughout Ireland who are working to support the LGBTQ+ in the face of rising threats, including rising anti-trans sentiment and far-right agitation.

“It is critical that Ireland as a society does not become complacent in our support and commitment to LGBTQ+ rights, and the GALAS is an opportunity to congratulate the hard work being done to champion equality.”

He concluded by saying, “We congratulate each of the shortlisted nominees and look forward to celebrating with them in October.”

The shortlists for each category in the GALAS Awards 2023 are as follows:

Community Organisation of the Year – paid staff

LGBT Ireland

Midlands LGBT+ Project

LGBTQ Development Project (Cumann na Daoine)

Dundalk Outcomers

LGBTQ+ Community Organisation (Volunteer Staff)

Equality For Children

Na Gaeil Aeracha

Kingdom Pride in Kerry

Small Trans Library

LGBTQ+ Volunteer of the Year Award

Lisa Daly

Elysha Folan

Daniel Boyne

Morgan Queeney

LGBTQ+ Event of the Year Award

Bród na Gaeltachta (Donegal Pride Festival)

Queer Visibility in Football – Bohemian FC

Sick Pride Picnic – Chronic Collective

Dyke Nite Limerick

LGBTQ+ Young Trailblazer Award

Christine O’Mahony

Morgan Queeney

Ruairi Holohan

Gearoid Folan

LGBTQ+ Sports Award

Giulia Valentino

Pink Ladies Hockey Team

Sarsfield Rugby Team

Sporting Pride

Noel Walsh HIV Activism Award

Plus Friends

Will Kennedy

Karl Hayden

Poz Vibe Podcast

LGBTQ+ Ally Award

Bohemians Football Club

Cork City Libraries Staff

Jeanne McDonagh

Trans Family Support Helpline

Outstanding Company Award

Aviva

Bank of Ireland

Google

SSE Airtricity

LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group Award

Bank of Ireland – WithPride Network

Boston Scientific Clonmel Pride ERG

Dept. of Justice LGBT+ Staff Network

G-Force

International Activist

Remy Bonny – Forbidden Colours

Yildiz Tar – Kaos GL Association

John Mathenge Mukaburu – HOYMAS (Kenya)

LGBTQ+ Arts & Entertainment Award

Aerach Aiteach Gaelach

Dame Stuffy

Leonardo Guerrero – Lollipop Apparel

Pride Poets

LGBTQ+ Person of the Year Award

Beryl Ohas

Senator Annie Hoey

El Reid Buckley

Ranae Von Meding

More information about this year’s GALAS Awards can be found at www.galas.ie. A limited number of tickets are still available to purchase here.