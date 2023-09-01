GALAS 2023 shortlist announced for awards honouring Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community

With just over a month to go to this year’s highly anticipated GALAS Awards, the NXF and GCN are excited to announce the shortlist for each of the categories.
Returning after a three-year hiatus, this year’s ceremony will take place in Dublin’s famed Red Room at the Mansion House on Saturday, October 7.
Presiding over the ceremonies will be the sensational co-hosts, the Queen of Ireland herself, Miss Panti Bliss and the legendary Mother Co-Founder and former GCN Managing Editor Lisa Connell.
As Ireland’s only LGBTQ+ awards programme, the GALAS acknowledge the effort made by individuals, organisations and companies who work towards a better future for queer people in Ireland.
This year, there are a total of 13 categories, from ‘Outstanding Company’ and ‘LGBTQ+ Ally’ to ‘Event of the Year’. Members of the public nominated their choices, which were subsequently reduced to a shortlist chosen by LGBTQ+ advocacy organisations.
Speaking at the shortlist announcement, Steve Jacques, NXF Board Director and Nominations Coordinator for the GALAS, said: “This year we had over 3,500 nominations from members of the public – our highest number yet.
“It’s a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of LGBTQ+ advocates, workplaces and individuals around Ireland in working to progress equality to see such a high number and calibre of nominations.”
He continued, “This year’s shortlist reflects the leadership and outstanding work of a number of people and organisations throughout Ireland who are working to support the LGBTQ+ in the face of rising threats, including rising anti-trans sentiment and far-right agitation.
“It is critical that Ireland as a society does not become complacent in our support and commitment to LGBTQ+ rights, and the GALAS is an opportunity to congratulate the hard work being done to champion equality.”
He concluded by saying, “We congratulate each of the shortlisted nominees and look forward to celebrating with them in October.”
The shortlists for each category in the GALAS Awards 2023 are as follows:
Community Organisation of the Year – paid staff
- LGBT Ireland
- Midlands LGBT+ Project
- LGBTQ Development Project (Cumann na Daoine)
- Dundalk Outcomers
LGBTQ+ Community Organisation (Volunteer Staff)
- Equality For Children
- Na Gaeil Aeracha
- Kingdom Pride in Kerry
- Small Trans Library
LGBTQ+ Volunteer of the Year Award
- Lisa Daly
- Elysha Folan
- Daniel Boyne
- Morgan Queeney
LGBTQ+ Event of the Year Award
- Bród na Gaeltachta (Donegal Pride Festival)
- Queer Visibility in Football – Bohemian FC
- Sick Pride Picnic – Chronic Collective
- Dyke Nite Limerick
LGBTQ+ Young Trailblazer Award
- Christine O’Mahony
- Morgan Queeney
- Ruairi Holohan
- Gearoid Folan
LGBTQ+ Sports Award
- Giulia Valentino
- Pink Ladies Hockey Team
- Sarsfield Rugby Team
- Sporting Pride
Noel Walsh HIV Activism Award
- Plus Friends
- Will Kennedy
- Karl Hayden
- Poz Vibe Podcast
LGBTQ+ Ally Award
- Bohemians Football Club
- Cork City Libraries Staff
- Jeanne McDonagh
- Trans Family Support Helpline
Outstanding Company Award
- Aviva
- Bank of Ireland
- SSE Airtricity
LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group Award
- Bank of Ireland – WithPride Network
- Boston Scientific Clonmel Pride ERG
- Dept. of Justice LGBT+ Staff Network
- G-Force
International Activist
- Remy Bonny – Forbidden Colours
- Yildiz Tar – Kaos GL Association
- John Mathenge Mukaburu – HOYMAS (Kenya)
LGBTQ+ Arts & Entertainment Award
- Aerach Aiteach Gaelach
- Dame Stuffy
- Leonardo Guerrero – Lollipop Apparel
- Pride Poets
LGBTQ+ Person of the Year Award
- Beryl Ohas
- Senator Annie Hoey
- El Reid Buckley
- Ranae Von Meding
More information about this year’s GALAS Awards can be found at www.galas.ie. A limited number of tickets are still available to purchase here.
