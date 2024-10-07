GALAS Awards returns in 2024 with emphatic celebration of Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community

On October 5, 2024, the GALAS, Ireland’s only awards programme celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and GCN’s largest fundraiser, returned for its 11th annual edition. Organised by the National LGBT Federation (NXF) and GCN, this year’s event boasted 13 different categories and a special Lifetime Achievement accolade, recognising outstanding accomplishments across activism, arts, allyship, sports and more.
The ceremony was housed in the fabulous Dublin Royal Convention Centre at the Radisson Blue Hotel, and proceedings were led by the dream duo of triple-threat performer and drag artist Paul Ryder alongside presenter and online content creator Cassie Stokes. Together, they expertly guided attendees through the night, presenting each award recipient with their trophy to thunderous applause.
During the event, the hosts were also joined on stage by some fabulous performers, including Glória LGBT+ Choir, SexyTadhg and Mother DJ Glamo. The room was packed to the rafters, as the rainbow community showed up in style to celebrate their queer comrades and allies, serving looks encompassing stiletto boots, power suits and everything in between.
Perhaps the biggest honour of the night, Person of the Year, was awarded to Ranae von Meding. A tireless activist for LGBTQ+ family rights, Ranae is the CEO of Equality for Children and has been instrumental in securing policy and legislative progress for same-sex parents in Ireland.
A special Lifetime Achievement award was also presented to David Norris, who officially retired from the Seanad in January after 36 years of service. Norris made history in 1987 when he was elected as a senator, becoming the first openly gay person to hold office in Ireland.
He was also instrumental in decriminalising homosexuality in the country, having brought a case to the Irish High Court in 1980 arguing that the legislation banning same-sex activities was inconsistent with the Constitution. After losing the case, he appealed the decision at the Supreme Court and then the European Court of Human Rights, eventually winning in 1988, leading to decriminalisation five years later.
The full list of the nominees and award recipients of the GALAS Awards 2024 is as follows:
Community Organisation of the Year – paid staff
Gay Project
GOSHH
Midlands LGBT+ Project (Award Recipient)
Outhouse
Community Organisation of the Year – volunteer staff
Clonmel Pride
Intersex Ireland
Trans Healthcare Action (Award Recipient)
Wicklow Pride
Volunteer of the Year
Anastasia McCormac
Ginell Healy
Mark O’Looney Cannon
Patricia Carey (Award Recipient)
Event of the Year
Bród na Gaeltachta 2024
Dublin Pride Run 2024
Dublin Trans & Intersex Pride 2024
LINC Q-Con Conference 2023 (Award Recipient)
Joe Drennan – LGBTQ+ Young Trailblazer
CJ Smith
Conor Tormey
Jenny Maguire
Sarah Murray (Award Recipient)
Sports
Dublin Front Runners (Award Recipient)
In4Squash
Laochra Aeracha
Phoenix Tigers FC
Arts & Entertainment
Delishus O’Toole
Drag & Draw (Award Recipient)
Nazli Yildirim
Rory Cashin
Noel Walsh HIV Activism
Ann Mason
Bill Foley
MPOWER Programme Volunteers
Will Kennedy (Award Recipient)
LGBTQ+ Ally
Bohemian Football Club (Award Recipient)
Offaly Local Development Company
Prof. Agnes Higgins (TCD)
Tim Matthews
Outstanding Company
Accenture
Bank of Ireland
EY Ireland (Award Recipient)
PayPal
LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group
EY’s Unity Network
LGBTQ+ @ Sky Ireland Network Group
Pride@Accenture ERG
Proud to Work for Ireland Network (PWIN) (Award Recipient)
International Activist
Anna Sharyhina (Ukraine)
Dafne “Muñeca” Aguilar (Mexico) (Award Recipient)
Yıldız Tar (Turkey)
Person of the Year
David Norris
Maeve Delargy
Patrick Bracken
Ranae von Meding (Award Recipient)
Lifetime Achievement
David Norris
Set up in 2009, the GALAS is organised by the National LGBT Federation (NXF) and GCN. It serves as GCN’s largest fundraising event, raising vital money for the charity as it continues its legacy as Ireland’s free, national LGBTQ+ media.
The event would not be possible without the support of all organisers, contributors, attendees and sponsors. A special thank you goes to Accenture, Alice PR, Amnesty International, Belong To, Broadlake, Catapult, EY, Fostering First, Frontline Defenders, Google, HIV Ireland, ICCL, KPMG, Mastercard, Nassau Clinic, Sky, SSE and We The People.
