GALAS Awards returns in 2024 with emphatic celebration of Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community

On October 5, 2024, the GALAS, Ireland’s only awards programme celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and GCN’s largest fundraiser, returned for its 11th annual edition. Organised by the National LGBT Federation (NXF) and GCN, this year’s event boasted 13 different categories and a special Lifetime Achievement accolade, recognising outstanding accomplishments across activism, arts, allyship, sports and more.

The ceremony was housed in the fabulous Dublin Royal Convention Centre at the Radisson Blue Hotel, and proceedings were led by the dream duo of triple-threat performer and drag artist Paul Ryder alongside presenter and online content creator Cassie Stokes. Together, they expertly guided attendees through the night, presenting each award recipient with their trophy to thunderous applause.

During the event, the hosts were also joined on stage by some fabulous performers, including Glória LGBT+ Choir, SexyTadhg and Mother DJ Glamo. The room was packed to the rafters, as the rainbow community showed up in style to celebrate their queer comrades and allies, serving looks encompassing stiletto boots, power suits and everything in between.

Perhaps the biggest honour of the night, Person of the Year, was awarded to Ranae von Meding. A tireless activist for LGBTQ+ family rights, Ranae is the CEO of Equality for Children and has been instrumental in securing policy and legislative progress for same-sex parents in Ireland.

The incredible @ranaevonmeding takes home the evening’s final Award for Person of the Year! Congratulations and thank you for your outstanding work! #GALAS2024 Kindly sponsored by @google @googleeurope pic.twitter.com/hN5sjOWZLo — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) October 5, 2024

A special Lifetime Achievement award was also presented to David Norris, who officially retired from the Seanad in January after 36 years of service. Norris made history in 1987 when he was elected as a senator, becoming the first openly gay person to hold office in Ireland.

He was also instrumental in decriminalising homosexuality in the country, having brought a case to the Irish High Court in 1980 arguing that the legislation banning same-sex activities was inconsistent with the Constitution. After losing the case, he appealed the decision at the Supreme Court and then the European Court of Human Rights, eventually winning in 1988, leading to decriminalisation five years later.

The full list of the nominees and award recipients of the GALAS Awards 2024 is as follows:

Community Organisation of the Year – paid staff

Gay Project

GOSHH

Midlands LGBT+ Project (Award Recipient)

Outhouse

Community Organisation of the Year – volunteer staff

Clonmel Pride

Intersex Ireland

Trans Healthcare Action (Award Recipient)

Wicklow Pride

Volunteer of the Year

Anastasia McCormac

Ginell Healy

Mark O’Looney Cannon

Patricia Carey (Award Recipient)

Event of the Year

Bród na Gaeltachta 2024

Dublin Pride Run 2024

Dublin Trans & Intersex Pride 2024

LINC Q-Con Conference 2023 (Award Recipient)

Joe Drennan – LGBTQ+ Young Trailblazer

CJ Smith

Conor Tormey

Jenny Maguire

Sarah Murray (Award Recipient)

Sports

Dublin Front Runners (Award Recipient)

In4Squash

Laochra Aeracha

Phoenix Tigers FC

Arts & Entertainment

Delishus O’Toole

Drag & Draw (Award Recipient)

Nazli Yildirim

Rory Cashin

Noel Walsh HIV Activism

Ann Mason

Bill Foley

MPOWER Programme Volunteers

Will Kennedy (Award Recipient)

LGBTQ+ Ally

Bohemian Football Club (Award Recipient)

Offaly Local Development Company

Prof. Agnes Higgins (TCD)

Tim Matthews

Outstanding Company

Accenture

Bank of Ireland

EY Ireland (Award Recipient)

PayPal

LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group

EY’s Unity Network

LGBTQ+ @ Sky Ireland Network Group

Pride@Accenture ERG

Proud to Work for Ireland Network (PWIN) (Award Recipient)

International Activist

Anna Sharyhina (Ukraine)

Dafne “Muñeca” Aguilar (Mexico) (Award Recipient)

Yıldız Tar (Turkey)

Person of the Year

David Norris

Maeve Delargy

Patrick Bracken

Ranae von Meding (Award Recipient)

Lifetime Achievement

David Norris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GCN (@gcnmag)

Set up in 2009, the GALAS is organised by the National LGBT Federation (NXF) and GCN. It serves as GCN’s largest fundraising event, raising vital money for the charity as it continues its legacy as Ireland’s free, national LGBTQ+ media.

The event would not be possible without the support of all organisers, contributors, attendees and sponsors. A special thank you goes to Accenture, Alice PR, Amnesty International, Belong To, Broadlake, Catapult, EY, Fostering First, Frontline Defenders, Google, HIV Ireland, ICCL, KPMG, Mastercard, Nassau Clinic, Sky, SSE and We The People.