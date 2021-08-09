Galway Pride 2021 starts today!

Galway Pride 2021 has officially begun! Running from August 9 to 15, there’s a feast of both online and in-person events for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies to enjoy.

As Galway Pride celebrates its 32nd birthday this year, the organisers have outdone themselves in making sure people can celebrate while still staying safe.

This year’s Grand Marshall, Brian Carroll, shared, “Pride has become that special time when we get to affirm our dignity and our equality, and increase our visibility. It’s in opposition to the shame and social stigma many of us grew up with.”

Here are today’s (Monday) events. We hope to see you at as many as possible! Link in bio. Is iad seo imeachtaí an lae inniu (Dé Luain). Tá súil againn sibh a fheiceáil ag freastal ar a oiread orthu agus is féidir libh! Nasc sa bhio. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/BT4H7In2YZ — Bród na Gaillimhe (@GalwayPride) August 9, 2021

Today will see the raising of the rainbow flag in Eyre Square, and a Launch Night event that will include awards celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in Galway and beyond.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, there won’t be a Pride Parade this year, but instead organisers have planned a Pride Swim at Blackrock, then a community gathering in Salthill Park and Pride celebrations in Salthill Village.

The Latin Quarter is looking fab as it prepares for Pride 2021! #Bród2021 pic.twitter.com/0QBBN5qmUp — Bród na Gaillimhe (@GalwayPride) August 6, 2021

There will be annual events such as the remembrance Vigil (Wednesday 9pm, Eyre Square) and Queer Women’s Night (Thursday 7pm) with a range of online panels discussing reproductive justice, disability within the LGBTQ+ community, race and racism, mental health, and sex during a pandemic.

On Friday night, Galway Pro Choice presents This Legislation is Shite – a night of non stop music to highlight the need for better, more inclusive reform of reproductive justice.

On Saturday night, the Dirty Circus throws a night of burlesque, comedy, music, drag, and more than a few surprises, encouraging everyone to run away with the circus.

Chair of Galway Pride 2021, Owen Hanley, shared that Pride has something for everyone. “The LGBT+ community like the rest of society has been longing for a chance to get back in person again. Pride is our community’s best campfire, a chance to sit together sharing stories and a laugh.

“It is a celebration of what we have achieved and a protest for the rights and dignities yet to be won. We hope to see the LGBT+ and allies make the most of the week we have planned.”

