We are hiring! GCN seeks a Part-Time Editorial Assistant

GCN is hiring a Part-Time Editorial Assistant to join our small but dynamic team at this most exciting time for our organisation!

Are you a Journalist or Writer looking to build your career in Ireland’s media? Do you want to contribute to Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community? Then the GCN Part-Time Editorial Assistant position could be for you!

The Part-Time Editorial Assistant will be joining GCN’s tight-knit team remotely at first but when we can return to the office, we are based in the heart of Dublin’s city centre.

As GCN’s Part-Time Editorial Assistant you will assist the Editor and Managing Editor in a part-time basis in the creation and production of GCN magazine as well as our online content. You will join GCN’s mission to provide Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community with quality journalism and representation of everything that’s going on in LGBTQ+ Ireland. You will also be part of the content team, planning and creating articles, infographics, listicles and other content for GCN.ie to help GCN grow and engage with our audience, keep the community informed, educated and entertained.

The job includes, but is not limited to, the following elements:

Assisting the Editor and Managing Editor

Writing of features, interviews and other content for GCN magazine and site

Management, monitoring and updating of all GCN community and event listings, printed and online

Liaising day-to-day with GCN team to suggest/create news and feature content for GCN.ie

Being part of the GCN staff team in the creative development of GCN online and in print

There is full training on the job and there will be further opportunities for training and career development within the role.

For more information about the job and how to apply, click here. Applications close on August 18.

This role is supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development and Pobal through the Community Services Programme.

Applicants must be in receipt of Jobseeker’s Benefit (JB), Jobseeker’s Assistance (JA), one-parent family payment (OPF), the Jobseeker Transitional Payment or Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).