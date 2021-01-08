LGBTQ+ community mourns tragic death of Garda Alan Leblique

A book of condolence has been opened for the husband and family of the late South-Dublin based Guard, following his death on Monday evening.

Top News . Written by Oisin Kenny.

A split screen of Garda Alan Leblique and a table with a candle and his photo

Tributes are being paid to Garda Alan Leblique following his tragic death. a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Garda Leblique has been hailed as “a hero” and a “patient, kind man” by many following his death on Monday evening. Communities from across Ireland and the UK are sharing messages of support for his husband, family, and colleagues. 

On Tuesday evening, a vigil was held outside Dun Laoghaire Garda Station in memory of Leblique. The service was led by Garda chaplains Fr Joe Kennedy and arch Deacon David Pierpoint.

The International Police Association Ireland paid tribute to Leblique, writing, “Alan served his community as he lived his life, with pride and compassion. To his husband Patrick, family, and friends, we pass our condolences. May he Rest in Peace.”

Leblique became the target of online abuse from far-right groups following an online video where Gemma O’Doherty called out his Garda number twice. On Twitter, writer Scott De Buitléir shared, “Ireland is not as immune to targeted online abuse as we once fooled ourselves into believing, for various reasons. We need hate speech laws and improved online harassment protections, now. Too many are falling victim to misled hatred and misinformation.”

Since his passing, there has been an outpouring of heartfelt tributes across social media. One person wrote, “I’ll never forget how happy and proud we were when we marched in Dublin Pride. Rest in Peace my friend.”

The person further shared, “Alan was a son, a husband, a gay man, a fine police officer and my friend. The world is poorer for not having him in it. I’m absolutely heartbroken and devastated.”

The National LGBT+ Police Network expressed, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Garda Alan Leblique. He was a Police Service Northern Ireland officer before transferring to An Garda Siochana. Alan was an LGBT+ role model and unashamedly himself in or out of work. He was respected by both his colleagues and the public. Rest in Peace.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu, wrote, “Thoughts are with the family and friends of Garda Alan Leblique, who passed away on Monday.”

Another person shared on Twitter, “Heartbreaking. Remember his name, for now and always, Alan Leblique. Rest in Peace.”

On RIP.ie, an online book of condolence for the family of Alan Leblique has been opened.

© 2021 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.

Support GCN

GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBT+ community since 1988.

During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.

GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBT+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBT+ media.

0 comments. Please sign in to comment.

Popular News

All News