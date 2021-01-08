LGBTQ+ community mourns tragic death of Garda Alan Leblique

Tributes are being paid to Garda Alan Leblique following his tragic death. a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Garda Leblique has been hailed as “a hero” and a “patient, kind man” by many following his death on Monday evening. Communities from across Ireland and the UK are sharing messages of support for his husband, family, and colleagues.

On Tuesday evening, a vigil was held outside Dun Laoghaire Garda Station in memory of Leblique. The service was led by Garda chaplains Fr Joe Kennedy and arch Deacon David Pierpoint.

The International Police Association Ireland paid tribute to Leblique, writing, “Alan served his community as he lived his life, with pride and compassion. To his husband Patrick, family, and friends, we pass our condolences. May he Rest in Peace.”

Leblique became the target of online abuse from far-right groups following an online video where Gemma O’Doherty called out his Garda number twice. On Twitter, writer Scott De Buitléir shared, “Ireland is not as immune to targeted online abuse as we once fooled ourselves into believing, for various reasons. We need hate speech laws and improved online harassment protections, now. Too many are falling victim to misled hatred and misinformation.”

Since his passing, there has been an outpouring of heartfelt tributes across social media. One person wrote, “I’ll never forget how happy and proud we were when we marched in Dublin Pride. Rest in Peace my friend.”

The person further shared, “Alan was a son, a husband, a gay man, a fine police officer and my friend. The world is poorer for not having him in it. I’m absolutely heartbroken and devastated.”

Very sad to say goodbye to my dear friend Alan Leblique, who died suddenly on Monday. Alan was a consummate professional & one of the most polite, decent people I've met in the job. I was so proud that we got to march together in Dublin Pride in 2019 where this picture was taken.

The National LGBT+ Police Network expressed, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Garda Alan Leblique. He was a Police Service Northern Ireland officer before transferring to An Garda Siochana. Alan was an LGBT+ role model and unashamedly himself in or out of work. He was respected by both his colleagues and the public. Rest in Peace.”

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Garda Alan Leblique. He was a Police Service Northern Ireland officer before transferring to An Garda Siochana. Alan was an LGBT+ role model & unashamedly himself in or out of work. He was respected by both his colleagues & the public. Rest in Peace.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu, wrote, “Thoughts are with the family and friends of Garda Alan Leblique, who passed away on Monday.”

Thoughts are with the family and friends of Garda Alan Leblique, who passed away on Monday. May he rest in peace. "A Credit To His Profession" Tributes Pour In For Late Garda Leblique

Another person shared on Twitter, “Heartbreaking. Remember his name, for now and always, Alan Leblique. Rest in Peace.”

On RIP.ie, an online book of condolence for the family of Alan Leblique has been opened.