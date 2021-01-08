LGBTQ+ organisations across the US call for the immediate removal of President Trump

Following the horrific scenes coming from the US which saw mobs of Trump supporters swarm the Capitol building and force their way inside, LGBTQ+ organisations from across the country have released an open letter demanding the removal of President Trump.
Trump had encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol, and later released videos repeating his false claims of election fraud, further fanning the flames, before eventually asking the mob to disperse, saying, “We love you, you’re very special.” It has been reported that five people have now died due to events.
House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney later wrote on Twitter, “There is no question that the President formed the mob, the President incited the mob, the President addressed the mob. He lit the flame.”
Many have called for the invocation of the 25th Amendment, this is where a President who is considered unfit for office, and will not step down voluntarily, is removed from his post. The majority of Trump’s Cabinet would need to declare he is unfit, and Vice President Mike Pence would then take over the role. Others have called for the President to, once again, be impeached – something Trump is now familiar with.
The US LGBTQ+ rights group, GLAAD, have now released an open letter signed by community supporters demanding Trump’s removal. GLAAD shared, “As LGBTQ organisations and movement leaders, we call for the immediate and unequivocal removal of Donald Trump as President of the United States via the invoking of the 25th Amendment or by impeachment if necessary. Our nation’s security and the personal security of every American is in grave danger, and we cannot afford to sustain even another day with this destructive and seditious man in the White House.”
Signed by:
Athlete Ally
Campus Pride
COLAGE
Equality Federation
Equality Indiana
Family Equality
Gender Justice League
GLAAD
GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD)
GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ Equality
GLSEN
Lambda Legal
National Black Justice Coalition
National Center for Lesbian Rights
National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund
NMAC
PFLAG National
Pride in Running
PRISM
Puerto Rico Para [email protected]
SAGE
STARR — Strategic Trans Alliance for Radical Reform
The National Center for Transgender Equality
Transgender Law Center
Transgender Legal Defense And Education Fund
GLAAD’s Trump Accountability Project further documents over 180 anti-LGBTQ+ attacks from the Trump Administration during the President’s time in office.
