Tributes pour in after gay Irish TV personality Hugh Wallace passes away

Gay Irish TV personality and renowned architect Hugh Wallace passed away aged 68 on Monday, December 1. After news of this passing was announced, tributes started to pour in, with many remembering Wallace’s kindness and enthusiasm.

Hugh Wallace was a popular face on Irish TV, having risen to fame through shows such as Home of the Year, The Great House Revival and My Bungalow Bliss. He was famous for his warm on-screen presence and his talent for all things design.

Outside of TV, Wallace co-founded the Dublin-based practice Douglas Wallace Architects, which is now one of the country’s best-known architectural firms. He also opened up about his personal life in candid interviews where he shared his struggle with alcoholism.

Speaking to the The Moments That Made Me podcast with Vickie Maye, he shared: “When I was 52 I went to the doctor at the bottom of the barrel and he said ‘you’re an alcoholic’. I was very relieved I wasn’t going to die because now I knew I could stop it.”

“I knew what it was and I knew I could get help. I did counselling and went to the Stanhope Centre for rehabilitation.”

In the same interview, he recalled meeting the legendary Freddie Mercury during a night out. “In 1982 I was in Studio 54 in New York and was lucky enough to have a dance with Freddie Mercury,” he said.

News of his passing was shared by his husband, Martin Corbett, in a post on Instagram: “It is with deep sadness and shock that I share the news that my beloved husband and soulmate, Hugh Wallace, passed away suddenly at home last night. I am heartbroken. Please respect my privacy at this deeply painful time. Martin.”

After he shared the post, tributes started to pour in from several Irish TV personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community. TV presenter Darren Kennedy commented on the post by saying: “Martin I’m so so sorry. I’m lost for words. Hugh was one of the good guys – a genuine, kind person and so fun! Keeping you in my thoughts.”

RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst spoke about how Wallace’s passion for creative design and his advocacy for the wider benefits of good architecture made him “a hugely popular figure with audiences and across the industry”.

“On RTÉ’s hugely popular Home of the Year, Hugh, with his fellow judges, not only opened the door to the most extraordinary homes in Ireland, but he also inspired viewers to engage with the vast possibilities of innovative design,” he said.

Drag artist Panti Bliss also shared a tribute, saying: “I didn’t know Hugh Wallace very well but met him often enough over the years and he always seemed like a thoroughly decent man with a big warm engaging presence. One of those people who brimmed with life and curiosity. He’ll be missed by many.”

Rest in Power, Hugh Wallace.