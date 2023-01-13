Cork daters hilariously explain ‘gay legs’ on First Dates Ireland and we are obsessed

The new season of First Dates Ireland is in full swing, with everything from rat skull jewellery to elderly love stories drawing in viewers. However, what really sent Twitter into a spiral was the gay couple, Sean and Joe, talking about their ‘gay legs’.

After missing the front door (and the reception desk) on his landing, Sean joins Joe for their blind date. Over a G&T and some gluten-free* and vegetarian* entrées, the pair remark at the superspeed walking of queer individuals. Sean recalls a story of a walk home in which time was only a concept: “One night we were so drunk that we turned a two-hour walk home into an hour, not even.”

Joe rightfully speculates, “It’s the gay legs.”

The pair bonded while talking about the speed of their hetero-counterparts, and their ‘ally legs’. This led to a hilarious sit-down in the diary room for the Cork daters to elaborate on the theory. Sean continues, “It’s like you’re running from something, imagine there’s a load of zombies behind you”. He gets up to demonstrate, walking across the set in the blink of an eye.

THE DEMONSTRATION OF THE ‘GAY WALK’™️ 💀 ⚰️ https://t.co/GRecDWCqM5 — James Kavanagh (@JamesKavanagh_) January 12, 2023

Talking about the experience to GCN, student Joe Costigan said that “I got involved with First Dates because my friend Nicola signed me up for it without telling me.” He recalled when she asked him questions under the guise of a friendly housemate quiz, instead she replied later with a screenshot of the completed application.

He continued by saying it was “great fun” but commented on the restaurant being “eerily quiet” while filming. “Most of the people in there are background daters and they aren’t talking very loudly. There’s no music playing either, probably because of copyright or editing.”

I’ll forever be remembered for having “big gay legs” and I’m okay with that #FirstDatesIRL — Joe (@joecostigan_) January 12, 2023



Joe describes the response to the episode as being pleasant, saying: “First Dates is a really positive show, I think the production team wouldn’t stitch anyone up or give them a bad edit. I was following the hashtags, and no one seemed to be saying any mean things, so overall it was really nice.” He concluded, “I think it’s down to the show being made in good faith and they actually put the daters first.”