Gay man victim of horrific homophobic attack in Dublin

In the early hours of Sunday, April 10, a gay man was allegedly the victim of a homophobic physical and verbal attack in Dublin. The man shared his report of the incident on Twitter alongside graphic images showcasing the seriousness of his obtained injuries.

Posting on the social media platform as user @ebintosh (Evan), he stated: “Last night a stranger called me a f****t before beating the s**t out of me.

“He left me with a fractured eye socket, 2 fractures in my ankle, a dislocation in my ankle & some other minor injuries,” the tweet continued.

“We’ve come a long way but still have such a long way to go in terms of equality.”

The homophobic attack on the gay man is reported to have taken place at around 3:30am on Sunday morning, along Dame Street in Dublin, not far from The George bar.

The details of Evan’s account have shocked members of the Irish LGBTQ+ community, with many speaking out in support of the victim.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar today took to Twitter to express his views, stating: “Shocked and appalled that an assault of this nature occurred in our capital city.”

He added: “Sorry about what happened. Wishing you a swift recovery”.

LGBTQ+ rugby club, the Emerald Warriors, of whom the victim is a member, shared a story on Instagram which read: “We are devastated & shocked following the attack on our fellow team mate Evan last night in the Georges St – Dame St area.

“This is Ireland 2022, many of our stakeholders & members tell us, homophobic attacks and slurring are on the increase. As a club we strive to be part of the positive cultural change for our LGBTQ+ family in our communities and especially in our rugby community.

“We are here for you @Sevan11_,” the post concluded.

Upon receiving an outcry of support, Evan once again took to social media to update his followers. He wrote: “Really feeling the love right now, thanks everyone

“Genuinely didn’t share this for attention, I felt like it needed to be seen instead of hidden away because this is the reality of what so many LGBTQ+ people go through regularly & if it makes you uncomfortable maybe it should ”.

He added: “I appreciate each and every one of you, I feel a lot less alone right now and my faith in humanity is just a little bit restored”.

Speaking to GCN today, Evan added to his statement, saying: “Love always wins and we have a long way to go until we are well and truly equal. What happened to me could happen to any of your LGBTQ+ family or friends so it’s important to be safe but also continue to always be proud!”

He underwent surgery on Tuesday as a result of the injuries to his ankle, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.