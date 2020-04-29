Gay nephew of anti-gay televangelist Silas Malafaia comes out as a drag queen

Lucas Santos, the gay son of Brazilian gospel singer Eyshila, the sister-in-law of Silas Malafaia, came out as a drag queen in an Instagram post last week.

He first uploaded a cover of him in drag preforming ‘Love’ by Lana Del Rey. Later appearing in a platinum blonde wig and with blue eye shadow, he said he couldn’t decide on a drag name before adding he actually had – Peridot.

Santos already has quite the fan base, with over 43,000 followers on Instagram. In the comments, he addressed his relationship with his mother saying they both love each other despite having different beliefs.

“If she could choose, would she have a gay son? No. If I could choose, would I have an evangelical pastor mother? No,” he said. “But it happened… We continue to love and respect each other.”

It was only yesterday that Eyshila also discussed the situation in another Instagram post. She shared a photo of herself and Lucas and said that children are an inheritance from the Lord, and are not the property of their parents.

“They are our children, not our trophies. They are ours, but they are independent beings. They are not our continuation, but they have their own history, with their choices and their experiences,” she said.

“Parents, love your children! Love and express it in words and attitudes. If what you give is still not enough for them for some reason, don’t blame yourself for it. Parents can only give what they have.”

Santos’ uncle and Eyshila’s brother-in-law is the infamous anti-gay televangelist Silas Malafaia. He has previously criticised attempts to protect LGBT+ people in Brazil from discrimination, calling it a blatant attack on freedom of speech.

What’s more, he’s said he wants to put “ten thousand gay couples on an island” so that “they’ll disappear”. He has also criticised LGBT+ pride events, claiming people in the parade “mock the symbols of the Catholic church”.