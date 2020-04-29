Gay nephew of anti-gay televangelist Silas Malafaia comes out as a drag queen

Lucas Santos, the gay son of Brazilian gospel singer Eyshila, the sister-in-law of Silas Malafaia, came out as a drag queen in an Instagram post last week.
He first uploaded a cover of him in drag preforming ‘Love’ by Lana Del Rey. Later appearing in a platinum blonde wig and with blue eye shadow, he said he couldn’t decide on a drag name before adding he actually had – Peridot.
Santos already has quite the fan base, with over 43,000 followers on Instagram. In the comments, he addressed his relationship with his mother saying they both love each other despite having different beliefs.
“If she could choose, would she have a gay son? No. If I could choose, would I have an evangelical pastor mother? No,” he said. “But it happened… We continue to love and respect each other.”
It was only yesterday that Eyshila also discussed the situation in another Instagram post. She shared a photo of herself and Lucas and said that children are an inheritance from the Lord, and are not the property of their parents.
“They are our children, not our trophies. They are ours, but they are independent beings. They are not our continuation, but they have their own history, with their choices and their experiences,” she said.
“Parents, love your children! Love and express it in words and attitudes. If what you give is still not enough for them for some reason, don’t blame yourself for it. Parents can only give what they have.”
View this post on Instagram
Os pais só podem fazer sexo, mas garantir a vida só quem pode é Deus. Nosso filhos são herança do Senhor, mas não são nossa propriedade. Eles são nossos filhos, não nossos troféus. Eles são nossos, mas são seres independentes. Não são a nossa continuação, mas tem sua própria história, com suas escolhas e suas experiências. Pais, amem seus filhos! Amem e expressem isso em palavras e atitudes. Se o que vocês derem, ainda assim não for suficiente para eles por alguma razão, não se culpem por isso. Os pais só podem dar o que tem. Além do mais, ainda que vocês cometam muitos erros na criação deles, existe um Pai no céu que é poderoso pra transformar toda maldição em bênção. Antes de serem nossos filhos eles pertencem a Deus. Assim como Deus nos ama incondicionalmente, AMEMOS nossos filhos também. Amemos mesmo sem concordar com seus erros. Amemos sem compactuar com suas escolhas. Amemos sem culpa e sem vergonha alguma. Afinal, quem ama não deve nada a ninguém. Nem explicações… #omilagresoueu #aindaqueestejamortoviverá #EuAindaVouSonhar #EUNAOVOUPARAR #vidaquesegue
Santos’ uncle and Eyshila’s brother-in-law is the infamous anti-gay televangelist Silas Malafaia. He has previously criticised attempts to protect LGBT+ people in Brazil from discrimination, calling it a blatant attack on freedom of speech.
What’s more, he’s said he wants to put “ten thousand gay couples on an island” so that “they’ll disappear”. He has also criticised LGBT+ pride events, claiming people in the parade “mock the symbols of the Catholic church”.
