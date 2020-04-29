Dizzy's Isolation Disco is a safe and familiar space in a world full of unknowns

After losing three of her regular gigs over the St Patrick’s period our very own drag superstar Dizzy Dyin4it decided to lighten the mood of the queer nation with an online version of her old iconic Pantibar Sunday Shenanigan’s DJ slot with ‘Dizzy’s Isolation Disco’.

Every Sunday, the Irish drag icon goes live on Facebook with ‘Dizzy’s Isolation Disco’, spinning 80s Disco tunes for 7-8 pm every Sunday live from her bedroom.

Dizzy ended her longing running six-year gig last July whilst recorded the television series ‘My Yellow Brick Road‘ which aired on RTE last October.

My Yellow Brick Road followed four friends and an adorable dog as they helped different people overcome various struggles throughout the six episodes.

Each one of the four mentors, or as they like to call themselves “frientors”, brought a unique outlook to help out on this inspiring journey.

Over the Easter weekend, nearly 1,000 people tuned in to the new online disco sensation and bopped around their living rooms.

Many left heartwarming and loving messages for Dizzy, saying that watching her share the music and performances has been a tonic at a time where anxiety and uncertainty are at a high.

These are just a handful of the comments left on ‘Dizzy’s Isolation Disco’:

“Just heading into work in Tallaght hospital….big shout out to all my nursing colleagues in Tallaght hospital especially on Cedar ward…..can you play Erasure Sometimes, I’ll have them all listening in.”

“This is exactly what we need on a Sunday evening!”

“Just the tonic we all need at this time.”

“This is definitely one of your better ideas Dizzy, a great lift of a Sunday thank you.”

“You are playing a blinder Dizzy. Loving every track. Thank you for making confinement fun!!”

Dizzy’s Isolation Disco returns this Sunday for 7-8 PM so tune in on Facebook here.