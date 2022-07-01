Gay Spider-Man set to weave his way into the Marvel universe

Comic book fans, this one’s for you! After years of speculation, a gay Spider-Man is officially landing.

The new superhero, ‘Web-Weaver’, is described as “A not-so-mild mannered fashion designer,” and “a very different kind of Spider-Slayer”. Web-Weaver joins the brand new ‘Hunter-Spider’ on getting his debut in the final edition of the Edge of the Spider-Verse series, with the latter being described as “the most hardcore Spider yet!”

Rounding off Pride month by revealing the exciting news on Twitter, series writer Steve Foxe said: “he can’t–and shouldn’t–represent ALL gay men. No single character can.

“His fearless femme identity is central to who he is, but it’s not the STORY”.

Something I realized immediately when conceiving Web-Weaver is that he can't–and shouldn't–represent ALL gay men. No single character can. His fearlessly femme identity is central to who he is, but it's not the STORY…which you can experience for yourself in September! 🌈🕸️ pic.twitter.com/PD1nhppqbc — Steve Fo🅧e Updates (@steve_foxe) June 27, 2022

Artist Kris Anka is responsible for the fierce and fabulous character design, with Web-Weaver set to dawn a high-camp costume with a black, white and yellow colour scheme.

Speaking on the design, Anka said: “from the jump, I looked at a lot of McQueen and Mugler for this as inspiration. I cast a wide net for the original designs while also looking at new and unique spiders that Steve Foxe has recommended which eventually paired down to this look”.

from the jump, I looked at a lot of McQueen and Mugler for this as inspiration. I cast a wide net for the original designs while also looking at new and unique spiders that @steve_foxe has recommended, which eventually paired down to this look — krisanka (@kristaferanka) June 23, 2022

The new gay Spider-Man Web-Weaver is the latest queer Marvel character to be introduced to the universe. In 2021, fans saw the debut of LGBTQ+ mutant hero Somnus, who was later added to the X-Men book Mauraders. It is also expected that later this year, Marvel Voices will bring with it the return of the Young Avengers, a team that features a number of queer characters, one of whom made her MCU debut in Doctor Strange 2.

The announcement has come as a surprise to some fans who will remember that in 2015, a leaked Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Entertainment legal licensing agreement stated that Peter Parker and his Spider-Man alter ego must always be a straight white man. However, it seems that the comic books do not have the same restrictions, and although Web-Weaver is thought to only be a short-term character in the Spider-Verse story, who knows how influential his gay agenda will be?

Cast your eyes upon the new gay Spider-Man Web-Weaver for the first time in Edge of Spider-Verse #5, releasing this September.