7 iconic queer superheroes in film and television

With the rising popularity in superhero films and franchises over the years, the presence of queer superheroes has thankfully become more prominent.

Whether they have made their triumphant debuts on the small or big screen (or have yet to do so), we’ve compiled a list of seven of the most memorable ones who represent the flag.

Loki (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loki (@officialloki)

After the announcement that The God Of Mischief himself would finally receive his own solo show within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was excitement for his story to expand.

What wasn’t expected was the casual revelation of his bisexuality which came as both a surprise and a welcome announcement. In doing so, Loki has taken the title as the first openly queer lead character in Marvel film and TV history.

Harley Quinn (DC Universe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Birds of Prey (@birdsofprey)

After hinting at her fluid sexuality for quite some time, DC subsequently addressed it directly in the Birds of Prey film. The opening of Quinn’s first solo outing includes an animated sequence which explores her backstory, one which involves the confirmation of her bisexuality.

Peacemaker (DC Universe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peacemaker (@hbomaxpeacemaker)

With his character fresh from already making history as DC’s first television outing, the show recently explored the titular character’s sexuality. The idea itself came from John Cena who has been portraying the role in the live action films since The Suicide Squad film released last year.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, James Gunn, the creator of the show states that, “He’s a white, straight — nah, he’s not straight [laughs] — white, whatever-he-is male” confirming his place within the LGBTQ+ community.

America Chavez (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @pxrtal.opener

Months away from finally making her debut within the superhero universe, America Chavez originated her role in the comic as an openly gay character. There have been hints to suggest that Chavez may actually be an out and proud queer-o in the merchandise for the character which includes a denim jacket with “amor es amor” (love is love) written on it, as well as a small rainbow flag pin.

This is a big step for Marvel and an iconic addition to our ever-growing list of queer superheroes.

Klaus (The Umbrella Academy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Umbrella Academy (@umbrellaacad)

Ah Klaus, the Hargreeves sibling that has stolen our hearts since his debut in the show in 2019. He is portrayed by none other than our very own Robert Sheehan and is a character that openly explores his sexuality.

Season one introduced his boyfriend Dave who he met whilst time travelling through the 1960’s with his super powers. Klaus states, “He was kind, strong, vulnerable, and beautiful. And I was foolish enough to follow him all the way to the front line” – a heartache that is later developed in season two when Klaus has the opportunity to meet Dave before his departure for war.

Wonder Woman (DC Universe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonder Woman (@wonderwomanfilm)

Gal Gadot, who plays the titular role, confirmed her character’s sexuality in a statement saying, “She’s a woman who loves people for who they are. She can be bisexual. She loves people for their hearts.” This is later mirrored in the first film when she says, “Men are essential for procreation, but when it comes to pleasure… unnecessary.”

Wonder Woman’s sexuality has previously been speculated by fans over the years but has yet to be confirmed within the films.

Vanya Hargreeves (The Umbrella Academy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Umbrella Academy (@umbrellaacad)

After years of seclusion from her brothers and sisters who were out saving the world, Vanya is eventually revealed to be the most powerful in the family.

Vanya has had a rocky journey in her superhero life but her path towards her most authentic self has thankfully been less tumultuous. Season two of the show saw all seven super humans propelled back in time to 1960’s Dallas, a less progressive era on all counts. Vanya however finds love with Sissy, an unhappy housewife living on the outskirts of Texas. She is one of our favourite queer superheroes, that’s for sure!

Who are some of your favourite queer superheroes?