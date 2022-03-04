TENI seeks full-time Administrative Officer to join their team

The fine folk at TENI are seeking an Administrative Officer to join their team in advocating and working for the trans community across the country. Are you the right person for the job? Read on!

Founded in 2006, Transgender Equality Network Ireland seeks to improve conditions and advance the rights and equality of trans people and their families. TENI’s vision is a world where all people, regardless of gender identity or expression, enjoy full acceptance, equality and human rights.

As part of that mission, the new Administrative Officer will play a vital part in helping TENI achieve their goal.

So what will the position entail?

Answering calls and responding requests for information from our members, members of the trans community and members of the public;

Providing information on relevant support services available.

Monitoring and responding to email and social media queries on a daily basis;

Media monitoring;

Regularly updating the website with relevant information;

Filing (manual and electronic);

Managing incoming and outgoing correspondence

Administrative support for projects, as required;

Maintaining the membership database;

Maintaining a good working environment, e.g. office systems and equipment;

Other administrative duties, as required.

For those interested in applying, here are the skills and qualities they would like from candidates:

Essential:

Strong time management, organisational skills;

Excellent communication skills, professional and helpful telephone manner, strong oral and written skills;

Familiar and comfortable in computer applications incl. Microsoft Office (Word, Excel);

Excellent filing skills; Ability to manage office information systems;

Ability to multi-task, prioritise and request assistance;

Results-focused with excellent attention to detail;

Punctual with a flexible attitude (some evening and weekend work will be required).

Desirable:

Good knowledge of the trans community in Ireland and related issues; Training / 3 rd level qualification in office administration or related field Experience in project management Previous experience working as an administrator or in a similar role (1- 2 years)



Sound like it’s the job for you? Here’s some more information.

Interested applicants should email a cover letter and CV to [email protected] with the word Administrator in the subject line of the email. Closing date for applications is Friday, April 1st 2022.

Best of luck!