9 awesome events to celebrate International Women's Day

On March 8 every year, we celebrate International Women’s Day to raise awareness about gender inequality and to honour the social, economic and cultural achievements of women from all over the world.

If you’re ready to join the celebration, here are some awesome International Women’s Day events taking place in Dublin to honour the day.

Women’s Rally – Dublin

Violence against women and injustice in the workplace and at home still remain a reality in Ireland and, despite recent changes, the battle against the interference of the Catholic Church in reproductive healthcare is far from over. This is why the National Women’s Council (NWC) is organising a Women’s Rally outside the Dáil on March 5 at 12pm.

During the rally, participants will also be asked to hold a moment of silence in solidarity with people in Ukraine and Ukrainians living in Ireland.

⏰In 24 hours, women from across Ireland will rally outside the Dail, calling for political leadership and change to truly advance women’s equality 💪 ➡️This is the moment to show government these issues matter to you Join us at 12pm, Kildare Street #NoWomanLeftBehind pic.twitter.com/E4DPXexGOX — Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) March 4, 2022

Manifest Celebrates International Women’s Day

Later that night, it will be time to party. Manifest has organised a night to celebrate the date with a female lineup featuring the best DJs in Ireland. The event is a collaboration with Women’s Aid, an organisation that helps women dealing with domestic abuse and violence.

The place to be is The Sound House and tickets are on sale here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANIFEST RECORDS (@manifestirl)

Women’s Rally – Derry

Derry organisations including Alliance For Choice and Stop Street Harrassment NI have come together to hold a rally on Saturday March 5.

A spokesperson for the rally shared, “All are welcome to attend this exciting and colourful event, which will feature music, street performances and poetry to celebrate International Women’s Day.” They continued, “Join us to celebrate the women of Northern Ireland who deserve a future free from misogyny and violence.”

IRFU Livewire event

On Tuesday at 11am, Irish Rugby’s third annual Women In Rugby event will host a coffee morning video conference event discussing the theme of leadership and change in rugby.

IRFU Spirit Of Rugby Programme Manager Anne Marie Hughes, shared, “We understand the need to accelerate development opportunities for women in rugby and this coffee morning gives us the chance to talk to women who are being the change they want to see. I’d encourage everyone who is interested in leadership and change in rugby to attend this event.”

Eve Higgins, Deborah Carty and Liz Brady will join MC Grainne McElwain. Find out more here.

Mná tattoo day

You might already know this one if you’ve read our roundup of queer events in March, but we couldn’t not mention it here too!

Hosted by We Are Mná on March 6, this event will feature a group of amazing female tattoo artists offering Mná tattoos to raise funds for Dublin Rape Crisis, the Danu Project and Women’s Aid. Don’t miss it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M N Á (@we.are.mna)

Our Future Will Become the Past of Other Women – Carlow IT online

Inspired by a poem written by Eavan Boland, 16 international students attending IT Carlow are making a special video marking the occasion.

The students have translated different lines of the poem into their own languages and the video will be released on Tuesday. The students are from such wide reaching places as Saudi Arabia, Japan, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, China, Russia and Canada.

Females, Femmes, Theys and Thems Market

Sunday is a perfect day for strolling around a market. So if you’re looking to do just that, you should definitely check out the Females, Femmes, Theys and Thems Market at the Bernard Shaw.

The market is free entry and open from 12 to 5pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eatyard (@eatyard)

Women Rising

This excellent fundraiser takes place at The Workmans Club on March 8 from 7.30 to 9.30 pm. Organised by the Useless Project, it will include talks and performances to celebrate the day with comedy, live music and honest chats.

The event will raise money for Women’s Aid and TENI (Transgender Equality Network Ireland) and tickets are €25. Get yours here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Useless Project (@theuselessproject)

National Concert Hall Celebration

If you’re passionate about music, definitely check out the performance that the National Symphony Orchestra is putting on at The National Concert Hall on March 8. It is an exploration of “the unique creativity of female voice” and the perfect way to celebrate International Women’s Day. Tickets start at €15 and you can find them here.

We hope you will find at least one of these events to be the perfect way to celebrate International Women’s Day and to support the struggle for gender equality.