GAZE Film Festival is back on the big screen for their 29th edition

One of the most beloved LGBTQ+ events in the Irish queer calendar, GAZE International Film Festival is back and we’re delighted to see their glorious return to the big screen for the 29th installment of the festival.

Taking place at the IFI and Lighthouse Cinema from September 29th to October 3rd, the festival is host to eleven Irish Premieres for feature films and thirty-five Irish Premieres for short films, including European and World Premieres.

GAZE opens with the prize-winning and acclaimed genre-bending thriller The Novice, a cinematic treat and what queer cinema is all about! Closing on 3rd October with Vivian Kleiman's colourful, creative and inspiring documentary about the LGBTQ+ comic scene of the 1980s: No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics, the festival will be packed with screenings, including Q+As with the filmmakers of highly-anticipated punk documentary celebration of the London lesbian scene, Rebel Dykes.

This evening the GAZE team officially launched their full programme online with speeches from the Head of Programming, Seán McGovern, GAZE Chair, Eimhin Walsh and Brendan Byrne, Pride Network Lead at Accenture, who are supporting the festival for the tenth year and are the lead sponsor.

Head of Programming Seán McGovern explains…

“It means so much to be back in the cinemas where we belong. We’ve put together a tight and robust programme, featuring the breadth of LGBTQ+ stories on screen. The best queer stories engage, excite, provoke and entertain and that’s what GAZE 2021 is about. With so many premieres and more shorts programmes than ever, there is really something for everyone. ”

GAZE International Film Festival 2021 returns to the Irish Film Institute (IFI), Temple Bar, and the Light House Cinema, Smithfield.

Not only that but the specially curated short film programmes will also be accessible again this year on the IFI’s VOD platform, [email protected], making the programme more widely available to LGBTQ+ film buffs in their own homes across the country – and for those who are simply unable to get to a cinema to experience the 2021 festival line up.

The full programme is available online here now. Tickets are available directly from screening venues Irish Film Institute, [email protected], or The Light House Cinema.