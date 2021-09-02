LGBTQ+ team Dublin Devils FC looking to hire first-ever paid soccer coach

The incredible Dublin Devils FC, Ireland’s largest LGBTQ+ inclusive football club, are looking for their first ever paid soccer coach to help get their talented players to the next level!

Since forming in 2005, Dublin Devils has become a mainstay on the Irish LGBTQ+ sports scene. Over the years, members have shared how the club has benefitted not only their physical wellbeing, but their emotional and mental wellbeing also, being not just a team but a community.

For those of you who don’t know, the club offers 11 a side, 6 a side and social football and is based out of the Phoenix Park in the heart of Dublin.

Their 11 a side team currently plays in Astro leagues and the club has an ambition to return to the Leinster Senior League shortly. The club has grown strongly in recent years with over 100 active members and has developed a strong 11 a side squad. It competes in the Declan Flynn Cup (Ireland’s LGBT+ cup completion), the GFSN Cup (Ireland and the UK’s LGBT+ cup competition) and at the Euro Gay Games and the World Gay Games with strong records across all competitions.

As the team share, they are a club with an inclusive and welcoming mentality and with an ambitions and committed player base. With that in mind, what are the Dublin Devils looking for in a coach? They explained:

“We are looking to recruit an experienced coach who is looking for an opportunity to develop a strong and ambitious 11 a side squad. The coach must build an inclusive and supporting atmosphere where players can develop their football skills and friendships.

“The coach will be responsible for planning and running training sessions at leastonce as week and will work with our existing 11 a side manager to select match day squads and starting line ups. Ideally the coach will have a minimum of a National D coaching licence.”

If this sounds like the role for you, interested applicants should apply to [email protected]dublindevilsfc.com. Best of luck!