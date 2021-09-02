Know Your Queer History workshop at IMMA this Saturday

Know Your Queer History is the final instalment of an amazing workshop series brought to us by ShoutOut and Queer Culture Ireland.

This series is described by IMMA as a “valuable, welcoming and intersectional space to share personal stories” with an emphasis on education.

In association with Niall Sweeney’s Club Chroma Chlorologia programme, this series seeks to act as a resource for young people, parents and guardians, teachers, youth workers and workplaces on LGBTQ+ issues of the past and present.

Saturday’s workshop is entitled Then and Now: Know Your Queer History, and will focus on cross-generational queer experiences in Ireland, as well as building stronger intergenerational links.

This discussion will be led by a panel of guests including researcher, writer and visual artist, Hannah Tiernan; trans activist and chair of Intersex Ireland, Sara Phillips; and co-founder of the small ‘80s lobby group, Gays Against Imperialism, Cathal Kerrigan.

The panels will draw parallels between LGBTQ+ lives in the early days of the movement and now, considering what has improved and what has deteriorated for the community as Ireland has changed over the years.

.@ShoutOut_IE & @QueerCultureIre have teamed up for a series of free workshops @IMMAIreland. The last one in the series, "Then and Now: Know Your Queer History" will take place this Sat, Sept 4th at 2pm. Book your spot below 👇

Unlike most of our lives over the last 18 months, these informative workshops will take place IRL at IMMA’s front lawn pavilion and formal gardens.

These workshops are free but ticketed and will run from 2 PM to 3:30 PM. Tickets can be booked for Know Your Queer History here.

Previous instalments of this workshop series included Pride 101: Party and Protest, 1983 – 2021, a reflection on some of the tensions around Pride as a site of party and protest in the context of its past and future, and LGBTQ+ Artistic and Activist Tools for Social Change.

This second event in the series was originally scheduled for Saturday 7 August but has been postponed with no new details as of yet.

This will ​be an interactive workshop delivered by facilitators who invite young people to discuss representation, education and where LGBTQ+ stories can feature in curricula and media.