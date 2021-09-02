The Trevor Project honours Lil Nas X with award for Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year

“It’s particularly inspiring to see someone who is Black and LGBTQ and proud and unapologetic.”

The Trevor Project, a nonprofit that acts as a support for young members of the LGBTQ+ community, has honoured music artist Lil Nas X.

Specifically, Trevor Project is dedicated to suicide prevention and crisis intervention for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning young people.

Lil Nas X was chosen for this amazing honour in part because of his series of intimate TikTok videos that documented his own mental health struggles, including depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation.

In May, he also released the inspiring music video for ‘Sun Goes Down’, in which we see Lil Nas X’s younger self being uplifted by the contemporary artist during a time when he was contemplating suicide and struggling with his sexuality.

His work coupled with his openness and honesty on social media has all led him to this great achievement and recognition. CEO and executive director at The Trevor Project, Amit Paley, described the ‘Old Town Road’ artist’s advocacy for mental health awareness as “profound”.

She said, “It’s particularly inspiring to see someone who is Black and LGBTQ and proud and unapologetic.”

“The fact that he has been so open, so vulnerable about his mental health journey, his thoughts of suicide, he is really helping to destigmatise conversations that are too often shrouded in shame.”

It goes without saying that the pandemic hit the LGBTQ youth hard. Many of our community found themselves cut off from their support systems and stuck in unsupportive homes.

According to The Trevor Project’s national survey on LGBTQ youth mental health, in 2021 a shocking 42% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide.

In times like these, it can make the world of difference to a young queer person if they have someone they can look up to, and for many, Lil Nas X was that idol.

His candour about his own struggles told his young audience that they are not alone, a message that is needed now more than ever.