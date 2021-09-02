Queer drag queen comic Fanny Galactic launches spectacular sequel

After making a huge splash with its first instalment featuring no-less-than the Queen of Ireland herself, Panti Bliss, Fanny Galactic is back. David Ferguson looks at the Kickstarter campaign for its long-awaited sequel.

Finding an audience for independent comics can be a challenge particularly for queer creators. During the pandemic, creators have been cut off from conventions, which contribute a lot to their sales (with some holding off publication until they return). They can find alternate funds through Patreon and ko-fi but I see a lot of creators moving more and more towards platforms like Kickstarter.

One such creator is Dublin based creator Chris Fildes, who funded Fanny Galactic: Tuck To The Future in 2020 and who has just launched a campaign for a follow-up, Crime & D’sorder.

The first book told the story of a drag queen – Fanny Galactic – who found herself mysteriously plunged into a dystopian future after her wind machine exploded on stage. Waking up 100 years from the present day, Fanny Galactic found herself in a world ruled by a deranged drag queen dictator known as ‘The One’ Things got complicated (and a bit awkward) when she found out The One was an old friend of hers from the past.

This Fanny Galactic sequel goes back to moment when the wind machine accident occurs and shows how the world got taken over by that crazed drag queen.

The campaign offers the usual physical issue and prints rewards but you can also get a digital bundle that includes Fanny Galactic: Crime & D’sorder, Fanny Galactic: Tuck To The Future and Fanny Galactic: Behind The Scenes, or a physical bundle that adds a physical copies to that. Very helpful if you missed the last campaign!

Some fun tiers include a sketch of your favourite drag queen by the artist, a chance to “cameo” in the next book, 20,000 Wigs Under The Sea, and a chance for a “speaking role” in that book. The first book was a fun queer romp so I recommend checking this out.

Both are drawn by Edward Bentley, co-creator (with Dan Earey) of the excellent queer comedy horror book Darkboy & Adler (he recently funded the third issue through Kickstarter). A tale of young love gone horribly, horribly wrong and recommended for fans of Rick & Morty and The Real Ghostbusters.

You can check out more of David Ferguson’s pop culture musings here.