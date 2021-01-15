Drag queen comic featuring Panti 'Fanny Galactic' shortlisted for major Irish awards

Recent times have seen a host of successful queer comics, or comics featuring LGBTQ+ characters, and now, Fanny Galactic has arrived to take the crown, having already been shortlisted for multiple prizes at the Irish comic awards.

A labour of love for creator, Chris Fildes, who grew up on a diet of 2000 AD (which spawned no less that Judge Dredd himself) and Doctor Who, Fanny Galactic: Tuck To The Future is a slightly more campy affair!

The comic is a sci-fi time travel adventure about a drag queen who finds themselves plunged into a dystopian future after a terrible ‘accident’ on stage. She finds the world has changed utterly after an uprising of crazed, violent drag queens led by their sinister leader – The One. Fanny soon finds herself mixed up with a group of freedom fighters and faces deadly robots, crazed scientists and horrifying hungry mutants in her quest to get back home.

There’s even a surprising and hilarious cameo by Panti who turns up at a pivotal moment with catastrophic consequences!

While there’s dark humour and anarchic action galore, the comic also touches on more serious themes. It takes a look at growing up gay in the 1980’s under the shadow of widespread homophobia, and how the HIV crisis has affected characters’ lives and the decisions they’ve made.

Alongside Chris’ amazing storytelling, the artwork is provided by the incredible Edward Bentley, the brain behind another queer comic – the horror romance Darkboy And Adler.

Galactic has already gone down a storm; a Kickstarter campaign to fund its production hit its target in less than three days, and it’s already been shortlisted for four awards at the Irish Comic Awards:

Best Newcomer / Breakthrough

Best Writer (Small Press)

Best Irish Comic Creator (Small Press)

Best Kickstarter

You can get your hands on a copy of Fanny Galactic here. Get in before she goes global!