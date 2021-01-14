Fabulous new YouTube show and podcast Shades Of Gay bringing you news, views and a touch of shade

With the start of 2021 not giving us much cause to celebrate, never has a creation like the wonderfully entertaining YouTube chat show and podcast, Shades Of Gay, been more welcome.

2020 gave us a ton of fantastic queer podcasts to check out, and now 2021 has added to that list with the fab trio of Jay Molyneux, Susan McGrady and Rob Partridge, all members of the LGBTQ+ community, who get together to discuss some hot topics followed by an interview with a special guest.

The three creators shared their intention to bring some laughter and entertainment to the world during the lockdown. Jay added, “I thought it’d be nice to try and use our new online skills to create something fun and entertaining and help people smile during this difficult time.”

So if you’re playing catch up, what can you expect? There are six episodes on release, featuring interviews with Owen Hanley, chairperson of Galway Pride and Galway’s first openly LGBTQ+ councillor, Daniel Considine, a journalist and voiceover artist, and Colum Sanson-Regan, an author, musician and actor who rescued Kylie Minogue from an abyss! Sold.

Each episode is released on YouTube at midday on Friday with a new episode coming out every week. There is an accompanying podcast, released at the same time, available from all major podcast services. Guests coming up on future shows include Chris Campbell, an LGBTQ+ activist based in Japan, Lorcan McAuliffe, the current Mr Gay Ireland, and Nick Wolanski, an ex adult film actor turned health and lifecoach.

You can check out the team in action here, and follow them across all social media @ShadesOfGayTV. They’re always on the look out for guests so if you’ve something to say and fancy joining them on the show, get in touch! Until then, turn on and tune in to Shades of Gay – bringing you news, views and touch a of shade!