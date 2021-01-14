Tender announced to create a film documenting and celebrating older LGBTQ+ persons in Ireland

Age and Opportunity Arts have announced a tender to create a 10-15 minute film documenting and celebrating the experiences of 6 older LGBTQ+ persons in rural and urban Ireland. This film will be for exhibition in Bealtaine 2021, as well as other film festivals.

Age and Opportunity is the national organisation that provides a range of opportunities for older people who want to get more involved in arts and culture, sport and physical activity, civic engagement and personal development. Their aim is to inspire people aged 50+ to live a dynamic life where they are more active, more visible, more creative and more connected.

LGBTQ+ people in Ireland and across the world have lived through extraordinary repression as well as long-awaited change. Now reaching older age, there are many stories to be told by the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland about the social and emotional impact of these experiences. This commission aims to explore the diverse lives of the LGBTQ+ community, hear reflections on their identity in contemporary Ireland and learn of their hopes for the future.

Older LGBTQ+ people face particular challenges in the face of the ongoing pandemic. The “double invisibility” a person may experience results in feelings of loneliness and disconnect from their community. In 2018, it was reported that 77% of elderly people who contacted LGBT Ireland Helpline cited rural isolation as a major concern.

During COVID-19, these feelings of isolation among older LGBT+ people can be heightened because of social distancing and a widespread lockdown. This has impacted many members of the queer community in terms of their employment and social life.

LGBT Ireland has created a Facebook group to help older LGBTQ+ people overcome difficulties with socialisation caused by COVID-19 lockdown.

The LGBTI+ Older and Bolder Community Group provides a platform for older members of the community to share their experiences and socialise.

If you are interested in helping to inspire our 50+ LGBTQ+ community, full details of the tender can be read on ageandoppurtunity.ie.

Interested parties should submit a proposal by email to Eva Griffin, Arts Programme Administrator at [email protected] by 12 noon on Friday, January 29 2021.