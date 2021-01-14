Dramatic scenes as Drag Race UK contestant swears at RuPaul before storming off set

The long awaited second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back, drag fans, and one contestant is making sure to bring the drama, with leaked reports of someone really not being happy about their placement in the bottom two.

Starting tonight on BBC iPlayer, we can expect the usual drag, dance, comedy and lewks. Alan Carr and Graham Norton will be back to join Ru and Michelle on the judging panel. There’ll be guest appearances from Liz Hurley, Dawn French, Lorraine Kelly, Gemma Collins and…Yyeah, yeah, we hear you – we’ll get to the good stuff.

Not necessarily in tonight’s episode, but in the weeks ahead – a huge incident happened during filming in which show creator RuPaul was told to “f**k off” by an annoyed contestant! We’re sure many may have thought it in the past, but we think this is the first time anyone ever vocalised it!

In an interview with the Daily Star, a show insider revealed, “During filming for one episode, RuPaul announced which contestants were at risk of going home. One of them did not take it well at all. They completely lost it. They swore at RuPaul and said they weren’t going to do the lip sync.

“Then they stormed off. No one could believe what they were seeing. It was incredibly disrespectful.”

The Drag Race UK contestant has also refused to return for a future reunion episode. The insider continued, “Things ended very badly with this contestant. It is all very bitter indeed. It’s a shame.”

The incident was apparently so shocking, show bosses are wondering whether they can include it in the finished episode. We obviously hope they do!

Now, the next question is – which queen is the culprit? Keep an eye on the contestants’ social media accounts and see if anyone lets something slip. Again!