LGBTQ+ comics and graphic novels you must read

By now it’s fair to say that the well of new content is getting a little dry for many of us after months of lockdowns, restrictions and working from home along with delays in the production of new shows and films. With Tiger King seeming a distant memory, why not take a step away from Netflix and delve into a different form of visual media, the amazing world of LGBTQ+ comics.

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki & Rosemary Valero-O’Connell

This coming of age graphic novel follows Frederica “Freddy” Riley and her on-again, off-again relationship with the most popular girl in school, Laura Dean. This beautifully illustrated comic delves deep into the complexities of teenage relationships, from first loves to first heartbreaks. Definitely a great addition to recent t LGBTQ+ comics.

Status: Complete

Available: In print form

Heartstopper by Alice Oseman

“Charlie, a highly-strung, openly gay over-thinker, and Nick, a cheerful, soft-hearted rugby player, meet at a British all-boys grammar school. Friendship blooms quickly, but could there be something more…?”

This slice-of-life love story tackles issues faced by many LGBTQ+ teenagers while also remaining upbeat and enjoyable to read. Heartstopper is aimed at a 12+ audience, with chapters coming with content warnings about certain topics such as the use of homophobic language or the discussion of eating disorders before they are mentioned in the story, giving readers the option to skip if they wish.

Both its story and the author’s inclusion content warnings make Heartstopper a great option for younger readers to dip their toes into queer content online in an age-appropriate way.

Status: Ongoing

Available: Free online and in print form

Griefer Belt by KalE de Wild

Another slice of life comic, but this time with a twist. Griefer Belt is a series that follows the life and crimes of queer criminals who operate in the black market of Montross City. Unlike Heartstopper, this series is intended for an adult audience with explicit depictions of sex and nudity as well as gore and violence.

Status: Ongoing

Available: Free online and in print form

Blue Is the Warmest Color by Julie Maroh

Yes, you heard right, Blue Is The Warmest Color. The film, as infamous for its controversy as its critical acclaim, swooped up multiple awards making it the first film to have the Palme d’Or awarded to both the director and the lead actresses, as well as making it the first film based on a comic book to win the prestigious award. Maroh’s comic, originally titled Blue Angel, is very different to the movie itself, no spoilers but it’s a lot darker and doesn’t include a seven-minute sex scene.

Status: Complete

Available: Free online and in print form

Nothing takes your fancy here? Why not check out the queer comics database? Select anything from genre, to representation, to your preferred method of reading and the database will find the perfect fit for you! Be sure to let artists know you enjoy and appreciate their work, and if possible provide monetary compensation for their hard work. If you particularly enjoy a certain online comic why not consider buying a print version if it is available or consider donating/ subscribing to the artist.