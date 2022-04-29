GCN 100K in May returns in support of Ireland's LGBTQ+ press

Ready for an exciting challenge and the chance to support your national LGBTQ+ press? GCN 100K in May is back!

This time last year, so many of our wonderful supporters got involved to walk, jog or run 100k throughout the month – setting themselves a personal fitness challenge and raising some much-needed funds for yours truly in the process.

GCN celebrates 34 years in publishing this year and like many other charitable organisations, lockdown had a massive impact on our ability to raise funds over the last couple of years in order to continue providing a free, independent LGBTQ+ media resource for the community and its allies in Ireland.

We also know how important it is for our community to get active and stay active for our physical and mental wellbeing. Last year’s campaign showed us the power of connecting as a community and how better to raise some much-needed funds for your national LGBTQ+ press than to hit the streets, set a challenge and get moving. Good for us, good for you!

This year, the entire team at GCN is participating and we couldn’t be more excited to take on this challenge for a cause so close to our hearts. There are several ways you can show your support:

Facebook or Instagram . You can sponsor Team GCN and any other participants who’ll be running/walking 100k in May by donating what you can to their fundraiser onor

You can start your own #GCN100KinMay challenge: Walk, jog or run 100k in May too and get your friends and family to donate by creating your own fundraiser page by simply clicking here .

. You can also head to www.gcn.ie/100kinMay to make a donation directly on our site.

Don’t forget to track and share your updates on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram tagging us and using the #GCN100KinMay hashtag.

Alongside our eternal thanks, we will have special discount codes to use at shop.gcn.ie on some of our gorgeous brand new merch for folks who join the #GCN100KinMay challenge.

To get in touch about the challenge throughout the month, you can email [email protected].

Join the #GCN100KinMay challenge!