Catholic school closes after strike over LGBTQ+ book controversy

The John Fisher School in the South London town of Croydon has been forced to close as staff go on strike over the controversial cancellation of a visit by LGBTQ+ author Simon James Green. Green has authored several books aimed at young adults that often feature LGBTQ+ characters including his forthcoming novel being titled Welcome to Gay Club.

Are you ready then?! I’m very excited to reveal the cover of my new LGBTQ+ YA novel, out May 5th from @scholasticuk 😃 Designed by the fabulous Liam Drane. 😍 Welcome to GAY CLUB! pic.twitter.com/m1j0PodxXc — Simon James Green (@simonjamesgreen) February 4, 2022

He was scheduled to visit the Roman Catholic boys’ school in March to mark World Book Day, however, the visit was cancelled when the Archdiocese of Southwark banned the event after overruling the Board of Governors who had voted not to cancel the invitation.

In making their ruling, the church said Green’s visit would “fall outside the scope of what is permissible in a Catholic school”. They also stated it would be “potentially offensive to parents, past pupils and wider members of the Catholic community.”

Since then the row has escalated. According to reports, two of the governors resigned and the Archdiocese attempted to remove the remaining governors, prompting teachers to request an investigation by Ofsted – the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills, who are responsible for inspecting state schools in England.

Today @NEUnion members from John Fisher school are striking over my banned school visit and their sacked governors. They’re standing up for LGBT students everywhere who need to see the reality of their lives in books. Please show them how much support they have. pic.twitter.com/vUXBlwhx8t — Simon James Green (@simonjamesgreen) April 28, 2022

In their report, Ofsted praised the school’s principal Philip McCullagh and his team stating: “You and your team are steering the school well through this difficult time.”

It continued, “Staff ensure that pupils feel confident in raising and talking about potentially sensitive topics, for instance those related to pornography, sexting and harmful sexual behaviour.”

It also recognised the school’s support of LGBTQ+ students. “Relationships and sex education is comprehensive and meets the expectations set out in government guidance. Pupils are taught the importance of respect for all, including those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender”.

I’ve had a really upsetting few days. This week, I’ve been BANNED from talking about my YA books at a Catholic school. Full story here, but I urge you to read this thread too. I need your help, and more importantly, some LGBT kids do too…https://t.co/I5aK905TYn — Simon James Green (@simonjamesgreen) March 9, 2022

Critical of the disruption caused by the cancellation it said “It is essential that all parties take swift and suitable steps to finalise suitable governance arrangements and in turn ensure that the governing body can function fully and effectively.”

It went on to call for a swift resolution in order to support students’ development. “Immediate steps must be taken to restore stability to governance, and in turn ensure that leadership is provided with the support and challenge needed to build further on the school’s strong provision for pupils’ personal development.”

Despite the Ofsted report, no resolution has been achieved forcing school staff to take strike action. The strike which began yesterday is scheduled to run for up to six days.