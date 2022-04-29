13 riveting TV shows with amazing lesbian characters

It’s Friday, which means we’re almost at the end of this year’s Lesbian Visibility Week. And since this week is all about visibility, we couldn’t miss out on looking at the TV shows that are bringing about some much-needed representation with their awesome lesbian characters.

If we think about only a few years ago, we can see we’ve come a long way when it comes to lesbian visibility on TV. Romantic and sexual relationships between women are flourishing in so many shows and it’s such a delight to see the list of lesbian characters expand. But is it ever enough?

If, like us, you think the answer to that question is a loud and proud “no”, here is a list to give you a taste of what’s out there for you to enjoy.

Orange Is the New Black

We will not select one character to single out, as there is plenty of lesbian visibility in this Netflix TV series. OINTB follows the protagonist Piper as she lends herself in prison… or should we say that it’s her hot lesbian ex-girlfriend Alex Vause who leads her there? From that point onwards, we get to witness the lives of a bunch of diverse women as they navigate life inside Litchfield Penitentiary.

Killing Eve – Eve and Villanelle

Intelligence investigator Eve Polastri is the main star of this show, in which we witness her becoming rather obsessed with the psychotic assassin she is supposed to capture. Villanelle is the name of the woman, who seems to be quite obsessed with Eve herself until their relationship develops in the course of the four seasons.

Feel Good – Mae Martin

The series created by comedian Mae Martin, who also plays the protagonist, portrays the relationship between Mae and a straight-identifying woman, George. In 2021, Martin came out as non-binary and season two of this show explores her character’s gender identity, together with their experiences with addiction and trauma.

Dickinson – Emily Dickinson

This is a show about writer Emily Dickinson, portrayed here as a modern woman who was definitely born in the wrong century. A reclaiming of Dickinson’s queerness, this series is destined to fill you with joy as it depicts her passionate relationship with her sister-in-law Sue.

The L World – Generation Q

A sequel to the original TV series The L World, this show that follows the lives of a group of lesbian and queer characters couldn’t be missing from this list. While some of the original lead characters returned, the cast for this sequel is much more diverse and inclusive. And it doesn’t fail to provide the hottest lesbian ships!

Orphan Black – Cosima and Delphine

This Sci-Fi thriller tells us the story of Sarah Manning as she meets… her clones. One of them is Cosima, a very smart scientist who is deeply in love with her co-worker Delphine. As you watch the show, you witness them develop a complicated, messy but so intimate relationship that will have your heart squirm.

Sense8 – Nomi and Amanita

Sense8 is certainly a pillar if we’re talking shows with queer representation. And it has been argued by fans that the best part of the show is “Nomanita”, aka the relationship between Trans woman Nomi and her girlfriend Amanita. The chemistry between these two characters is undeniable in every single scene and their love story is simply swoon-worthy.

Riverdale – Cheryl and Tony

This famous teen drama follows the lives of a group of high schoolers in Riverdale as mystery and evil lurk in this seemingly innocent small town. In this mess, Cheryl and Tony, two of the aforementioned high schoolers, manage to find love and bring some lesbian visibility to a mainstream show.

Supergirl – Maggie

Based on a DC Comics character, Supergirl follows the adventures of Superman’s cousin as she arrives on Earth. But really, what’s more interesting to us is Maggie Sawyer, a homicide detective who, in season two, starts a complicated relationship with the protagonist’s human sister, Alex Dancers, helping her come to terms with her sexuality.

Gentleman Jack

This show is about the ‘first modern lesbian’, Anne Lister, aka a woman who lived in the 19th century and wrote a detailed diary about all her relationship with different women. Want to know more about the real story behind Gentleman Jack? Read our article here.

Ratched

This Ryan Murphy series is an adaptation of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and recounts the story of Mildred Ratched as she pretends to be a nurse in an asylum to help her brother. This controlling and sadistic nurse is ultimately motivated by her desires which are, you guessed it, for women.

Black Lightning – Anissa

While the series follows the superhero of the same name, it also focuses on his daughter Anissa, aka Thunder who is, listen closely, TV’s first Black lesbian superhero ever. So if you’re a fan of superhero shows and you want some intersectional representation in them, Black Lightning is here to serve.

Trinkets – Elodie

The protagonists of this series are three teens who meet through a support group for shoplifting. One of them is Elodie Davis, a badass lesbian on a journey to figure out not that she likes girls because she’s fully aware of that from the start, but what to do when she meets one she becomes infatuated with.

Now go on and let these amazing lesbian TV characters keep you company on this final weekend of Lesbian Visibility Week.