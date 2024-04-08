GCN appoints Stefano Pappalardo as new Manager

Stefano Pappalardo has been appointed as the new Manager of Gay Community News (GCN). A valued member of the team for over seven years, Stefano joined GCN in 2017 as Digital Marketer, before becoming the Head of Digital, Marketing and Development the following year.

He has been instrumental in helping GCN evolve into a multimedia organisation and has been a key figure in introducing new initiatives such as the award-winning In & Out Digital Festival of LGBTQ+ creativity, the GCN Shop, and the GCN Archive, to name but a few.

“Thanks to this new-found knowledge, I developed a deeper sense of belonging.” Stefano Pappalardo (@BornToCat) talks about the launch of GCN’s digital archive in the Pride issue 👉 https://t.co/2daMPOiqFa pic.twitter.com/UzWJBKgDws — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) June 19, 2023

Stefano’s incredible work is continuously recognised not only among the team but also by external parties. He has been featured on Business & Finance’s CMO100 list of Ireland’s top marketing professionals for 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024, and at the 2022 Spider Awards, GCN won in the Emerging Stronger/Digital for Good category as a result of Stefano’s tireless efforts.

Not only is he incredibly dedicated to GCN, but his passion for supporting the LGBTQ+ community as a whole is felt day in and day out. There is no one more suited to taking the reins as Manager and leading the organisation as it continues to platform and inform queer lives in Ireland and abroad.

It’s an exciting time for GCN as it begins the next chapter in its 36-year history.

Commenting on Stefano Pappalardo’s appointment, the National LGBT Federation (NXF) said: “The board of the NXF is delighted to announce that Stefano Pappalardo is the new Manager of GCN.

“The board has a long and successful working relationship with Stefano, since he joined GCN seven years ago. His commitment and passion for GCN, along with the broader LGBTQ+ community, is unquestionable.

“With his vision for GCN moving forward and his unwavering energy and enthusiasm, we know that GCN and the team are in very safe hands.”

GCN’s co-founder and curator of the Irish Queer Archive, Tonie Walsh, said: “I have a long working relationship with Stefano that stretches back many years and have always admired how he’s steered and managed the magazine’s digital presence, not least during the pandemic when the print edition disappeared and we – the magazine’s readers – really understood the importance of having strong, relevant digital output.

“The magazine’s in safe hands. I’m looking forward to seeing what Stefano does to advance GCN as a significant player in the Irish publishing scene.”

Stefano’s colleagues also responded to the news, stating: “While GCN has gone through many changes over the past number of years, Stefano has remained a core member and leader of this team. He has been a mentor to all of us, offering his experience and guidance at every opportunity to ensure that GCN is succeeding in its goal of reflecting the voices of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Much more than a colleague, he is a friend and standout person, and we can’t wait to see him flourish in his new role as Manager.”

Commenting on his appointment, Stefano said: “I’m truly honoured to be appointed as the new manager of GCN.

“GCN is a vital resource for us all. As someone who wasn’t born in Ireland, it has played a key role in educating me on our history and connecting me to our vibrant and diverse community.

“I am also aware of the essential role and responsibility GCN holds within our community and its commitment to amplifying LGBTQ+ voices and platforming our stories, particularly for marginalised and underrepresented members of our community.

“In my seven years in the organisation, I have worked on a number of initiatives to help GCN establish its digital presence and sustain its continued evolution.

“As we navigate an ever-changing media landscape, it will be an absolute privilege to carry on GCN’s legacy and lead our incredibly talented and dedicated team into the organisation’s next chapter as we continue our work to inform, educate and connect our wonderful LGBTQ+ community.”

Comhghairdeas agus go n-éirí leat, Stefano! Congratulations and good luck.