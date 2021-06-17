GCN and Brian Teeling present second drop in the PROTEST! apparel collection 

We are beyond excited to share the second drop of the PROTEST! collection after a fantastic first week and launch of this very special collaborative project. The project is a unique apparel collection that showcases a range of dynamic designs from the fantastic Brian Teeling, homaging some of the most iconic visual moments for our community and celebrating timely messages of relevance for our diverse LGBTQ+ community.

The GCN x Brian Teeling PROTEST! collection is being released in stages to celebrate Pride season. Each week, we will share with you a small capsule of incredible designs available for a one-time-only window of seven days before the next set is released the following week.

One of the new items on sale this week is the “I love somebody who is HIV positive” tee. Brian Teeling explained the idea behind this tee: “I’m quite enamoured with the ‘I Love Somebody’ t-shirt which is a bootleg of a t-shirt that emerged from the HIV/AIDS crisis in the USA in the 1980s. A remnant from an era that has been parked in the memory for some. We need to address the stigma around HIV and spread the message U=U.”

The diverse and engaging designs and products to be featured in the PROTEST! collection are a celebration and an ode to the power and creativity of the LGBTQ+ community to create change in the world and advance human rights using the creative power of representation and visibility.

‘Aiteach’ is the Irish word for queer and this stunning and simple embroidered design will be available across a range of items and colour options and we are in LOVE.

Brian shared that “all of the designs are either references, bootlegged, or commandeered from various community sources and archives. We have such a rich history which I believe is slowly being covered by a rainbow pall. We must continue to look to the past to inform our shared future.”

Both the GCN team and Brian Teeling felt strongly that we wanted to create a collection that is sustainable, local, and conscious. This is where producing things to order, ensuring the use of organic fabrics and water-based inks, even in how we mail things out comes into play.

Check out some of the stunning designs which will be available to order for the next seven days and keep an eye on our social media accounts for future releases.