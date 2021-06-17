GCN and Brian Teeling present second drop in the PROTEST! apparel collection 

The GCN x Brian Teeling PROTEST! apparel collection is being released in stages across five weeks (from early June to mid-July) to mark and celebrate Pride season.

Top News . Written by Team GCN .

Split screen of four people modelling the second drop of the PROTEST! collection

We are beyond excited to share the second drop of the PROTEST! collection after a fantastic first week and launch of this very special collaborative project. The project is a unique apparel collection that showcases a range of dynamic designs from the fantastic Brian Teeling, homaging some of the most iconic visual moments for our community and celebrating timely messages of relevance for our diverse LGBTQ+ community.

The GCN x Brian Teeling PROTEST! collection is being released in stages to celebrate Pride season. Each week, we will share with you a small capsule of incredible designs available for a one-time-only window of seven days before the next set is released the following week.

One of the new items on sale this week is the “I love somebody who is HIV positive” tee. Brian Teeling explained the idea behind this tee: “I’m quite enamoured with the ‘I Love Somebody’ t-shirt which is a bootleg of a t-shirt that emerged from the HIV/AIDS crisis in the USA in the 1980s. A remnant from an era that has been parked in the memory for some. We need to address the stigma around HIV and spread the message U=U.”

Person models "I love somebody who is HIV positive"
Photo: Jordan Hearns Stylist: Adam Farrell

The diverse and engaging designs and products to be featured in the PROTEST! collection are a celebration and an ode to the power and creativity of the LGBTQ+ community to create change in the world and advance human rights using the creative power of representation and visibility.

‘Aiteach’ is the Irish word for queer and this stunning and simple embroidered design will be available across a range of items and colour options and we are in LOVE.

Person modelling the Aiteach tee as part of PROTEST! collection
Photo: Jordan Hearns Stylist: Adam Farrell

Brian shared that “all of the designs are either references, bootlegged, or commandeered from various community sources and archives. We have such a rich history which I believe is slowly being covered by a rainbow pall. We must continue to look to the past to inform our shared future.”

Model wearing AITEACH hat from Protest! collection
Photo: Jordan Hearns Stylist: Adam Farrell

Both the GCN team and Brian Teeling felt strongly that we wanted to create a collection that is sustainable, local, and conscious. This is where producing things to order, ensuring the use of organic fabrics and water-based inks, even in how we mail things out comes into play.

model wearing the aiteach backpack
Photo: Jordan Hearns Stylist: Adam Farrell

Check out some of the stunning designs which will be available to order for the next seven days and keep an eye on our social media accounts for future releases.

