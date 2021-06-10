GCN and Brian Teeling present PROTEST! apparel collection to mark Pride 2021

GCN is proud to announce a very special Pride shaped collaboration with one of our favourite Irish Queer artists, Brian Teeling. The PROTEST! collection is a unique apparel collection for GCN that showcases a range of dynamic designs from Brian, homaging some of the most iconic visual moments for our community and celebrating timely messages of relevance for our diverse LGBTQ+ community.

The collection launches today, June 10th on GCN’s new merch store, to help raise vital funds to enable us to continue as a free and accessible resource for LGBTQ+ people in Ireland and around the world.

The PROTEST! collection is being released in stages across five weeks (from early June to mid-July) to celebrate Pride season. Each week will see a small capsule of incredible designs available for a one-time-only seven days before the next set is released the following week, and so on.

As people who care about the planet, we felt strongly that we did not want to contribute to the fast-fashion churn. We decided to create this beautiful collection in the least wasteful manner possible so that the only stock we print is the stock you want from us.

Each item will be made to order using the finest organic fabrics and high-quality inks. The apparel will be created locally to the highest production standards. The collection is guaranteed vegan, cruelty-free and sweatshop-free. The items will be despatched out in eco-friendly print and packaging.

The diverse and engaging designs and products to be featured in the PROTEST! collection is a celebration and an ode to the power and creativity of the LGBTQ+ community to create change in the world and advance human rights using the creative power of representation and visibility.

The power of images and iconography to communicate ideas to us, provide us comfort, signal to us that we are safe has long been known to and used by the LGBTQ+ community to talk to ourselves and the broader society.

Brian Teeling said of the PROTEST! collection:

“This collection is intended as an aide-mémoire for the community. So much of our history is shrouded in a rainbow pall. The activism, the root causes of queer oppression, and the violence that is sharpened against intersections of the queer community are all left unremembered and unappreciated. This is a non-comprehensive reminder. To reflect on the past and utilize its echoes to create a future for all members of our community.”

Managing Editor of GCN, Lisa Connell added:

“As a community, we may be visually aligned and connected to the rainbow but we know that there is so much more nuance, joy, protest, pain and expression to be found in the LGBTQ+ visual language. We are so proud to collaborate with Brian Teeling on this special collection to raise funds for GCN and to honour the power of our communities’ action and progress. Our solidarity is in our visibility.”

Head of Digital and Marketing, and project lead, Stefano Pappalardo said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be presenting GCN’s first-ever apparel collection and online store. Born from a collaboration with Irish queer artist Brian Teeling, PROTEST! dives into GCN’s activism roots, paying tribute to the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and our community spirit.”

Co-Founder of GCN and living legend Tonie Walsh had this to say:

‘Wear me on your chest with Pride’ takes on a whole new meaning in the hands of guerilla artist, Brian Teeling, as he plasters Brian Whelan’s iconic ‘Hear No Evil’ photo of me on one of GCN’s new tee-shirts. The BT/GCN capsule collection is all about subverting the familiar, as in the Irish reworking of Act Up’s abiding mantra, rendered over a green triangle. If you’re gonna make a statement with style and distinction, there’s something for everyone in this covetable and on-trend collection. But I’m really here for the ‘Flamers’ shopper.”

You can find out more about the GCN and Brian Teeling collection PROTEST! online here.

Photo: Jordan Hearns

Stylist: Adam Farrell