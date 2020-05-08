GCN's In And Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity reveals its week 6 lineup

Start your engines, it’s almost time for week six of GCN’s In And Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity!

Let’s stay connected while lockdown continues. All of the amazing events will be live-streamed from Facebook directly into your homes, so keep an eye out and enjoy!

We also want to say thank you to all of you who have tuned in and supported us, be that through our support page or by simply clicking ‘like’. We appreciate it and hope that our In And Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity is helping you through these challenging times.

So what can you expect this week?!

Tuesday 7pm – Town Hall Talks: In Conversation with Ailbhe Smyth and Mary McAuliffe

Continuing a fascinating series of Town Hall Talks, Dr Mary McAuliffe will be joined by the absolute legend that is Ailbhe Smyth for a truly fascinating conversation.

Ailbhe Smyth has been at the forefront of positive social change in this country for many years. Active in feminist, LGBTIQ and socialist politics, Ailbhe is also the founding head of Women’s Studies at UCD, was Chair of the National Lesbian and Gay Federation (now NXF) for over a decade, and was on the Executive of the Marriage Equality campaign. A co-founder and Convenor of the Coalition to Repeal the 8th Amendment, she was a Co-Director of the Together for Yes national campaign to repeal the 8th Amendment.

With a history like that, you can be guaranteed an invigorating and powerful discussion. Not to be missed!

Wednesday 7pm – LGBT+ Parenting in 2020

As parts Two and Three of the Child and Families Relationship Act comes into effect, it has brought much-needed parental rights for many same-sex female couples and their families. However there is still a ways to go for full protections for all LGBT+ parents and their children.

Hosted by Gráinne Healy, with spokespeople from LGBT Ireland, Equality For Children and FLAC alongside fellow LGBT+ parents, the panel will discuss the situation in Ireland for Rainbow families, the headway the community has made in achieving greater rights, and also the long way we still have to go for full equality.

With many involved in the discussion being LGBT+ parents themselves, this promises to be a necessary and enlightening conversation.

Thursday 7pm – Workout Like a Warrior

The Emerald Warriors are back!

After the fantastic reaction to their last incredible workout, the awesome rugby club return with a workout to push you hard and keep you smiling. Workout like a Warrior as they put you through your paces to take part in one of the team’s training sessions.

The LGBT+ rugby team Emerald Warriors are a testament to the power of inclusivity and determination, proven by their successful bid to host the Union Cup in 2019 – bringing together LGBT+ rugby teams across Europe for a spectacular tournament. Looking to keep fit during lockdown? GCN’s In And Out Digital Festival of Creativity has got you covered!

Still feeling invigorated after that incredible week and looking to keep the fun going? Well, look no further. Alongside our fabulous In And Out Festival, we are also throwing the mother of all Eurovision parties!

GCN presents Eurovision Digital Douze Points Party

Good evening, Europe! On Friday, May 15th, our fave Drag King and Eurovision superfan, Julian Mandrews is your host for GCN’s Eurovision Douze Points Party. He’ll be on hand for an evening of Eurovision Eleganza.

Julian Mandrews will bring us through his Top Ten Queerovision entries, celebrating the most outrageous and fabulous LGBT+ highlights from the contest’s archives. And just look at who will be joining him.

Ireland’s Eurovision 2020 star Lesley Roy will be popping by! Expect appearances by incredible drag stars such as the shimmering Avoca Reaction, the stupendous Butch Chastity, the stunning Ben Panthera, the colossal Enda Danite, the awesome Marian Mary the 6th and the glittering Annie Queries! And Euro superfans Philly McMahon and Donal Mulligan will be on hand to add to the fun.

Don’t think we’re not going to include you in the fun – there will be special spot prizes for the best-dressed screen and more!

Now how can you refuse that?

You can grab your tickets to the unmissable GCN’s Eurovision Douze Points Party right here.

As a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model, the coming months will challenging but with your help, we’ll get through this together. If you like what we do here at GCN, you can support us from as little as €1.99 a month.

If you are an LGBT+ creative or ally and would like to be part of our In And Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity get in touch at [email protected]. If you would like to support Ireland’s LGBT+ press by sponsoring one or some of the events email [email protected].

Stay safe xx