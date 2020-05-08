Outhouse LGBT+ resource centre are here for you during COVID-19

The team at Outhouse are a resourceful bunch, and despite their building being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, they have managed to adapt a lot of their supports and resources online. They explain, “Like everyone else, Outhouse is doing its best to adapt to the current situation given the restrictions and the fact that we still do not know when the centre will reopen. As a result, we have moved what we can online and serve our community as best as we can.”

Outhouse is a community and resource centre for LGBT+ people, their families, and friends. Their primary goal is to offer a safe space for people to inform, meet, organise and make things happen. Outhouse is very often the first point of contact for people into the LGBT+ community and also the place in which lots of groups and organisations have started off.

The team have shared a fun video update:

They continue, “In this era of uncertainty, we want the LGBT+ community to know that Outhouse still continues to offer a Safe Space for people, both over the phone and online.

“When Outhouse had to close due to social distancing rules, we acted quickly and we made sure that our Information and Signposting was immediately available to anyone that needed it. It continues to be available Monday to Friday from 12pm-3 pm at 01-8734999. As always, Outhouse listens to people’s queries and signposts them to the most relevant and helpful resources.”

Q Chat Check-in Service:

Outhouse knows this is a challenging time for many, particularly older people or those who live alone. If someone would like a friendly chat and check-in once a week, please give Outhouse a call at 01-8734999 and they will arrange a day and time that suits to keep in touch each week.

Courses now Online:

As you may already know, Outhouse usually has a Women’s Wellness Workshop and a Personal Development Course running regularly in the centre. These free courses are extremely popular and often have long waiting lists.

Many will be delighted to know that these courses will now be held online. Both start on 12th May 2020 and will run for six weeks.

The Women’s Wellness Workshop will continue to be facilitated by Laura-Louise Condell and is on Tuesday evenings from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Email [email protected]ieto register for the course.

The Personal Development Course (aged 24 and older) for gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men will continue to be facilitated by John Paul O’Brien and is on Tuesday evenings from 6:30PM to 9:00 PM. Email [email protected] register for the course.

Groups

Many of the peer support groups that regularly met in Outhouse still keep in touch or meet online in some capacity. The men and women’s Safe Space migrant peer support group also continues to be hosted, albeit online, by Outhouse.

Newsletter

Outhouse have recently launched their first newsletter and plan to continue updating the community about what they are doing, the services they offer, and other fun stories to keep the community connected during the COVID-19 situation and beyond.

You can sign up for their newsletter here.