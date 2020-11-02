GCN's In and Out hosts vital conversation ahead of Intersex Solidarity Day

GCN’s Digital Festival of LGBTQ+ Creativity – In and Out – is collaborating with Intersex Ireland to host a very special conversation in advance of International Intersex Solidarity Day, The Need for Intersex Solidarity: A Conversation with Sara Phillips and Dr Tanya Ní Mhuirthile.

This Wednesday evening, November 4, at 7 pm, Sara R Phillips and Tanya Ní Mhuirthile will discuss the work they are both involved with in terms of Intersex awareness which will mark an opportunity to start a long-overdue conversation about the way individuals with intersex variations are treated in Ireland. Phillips describes that, “It is a discussion that has never been had here. Society needs to wake up and recognise that we do not all fit neatly into the binary.”

Dr Tanya Ní Mhuirthile is an Assistant Professor in the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University. She researches the impact of law on the human body. She advises governments, civil servants and national and international NGOs on legislation and public policy in her areas of expertise. Tanya was appointed to the Gender Recognition Act Review Group in 2017. She is Principal Investigator on an IRC funded project Mapping the Lived Experience of Intersex/Variations of Sex Characteristics in Ireland.

Sara R Phillips is an Intersex and trans activist working in Ireland. Sara has been been involved with trans activism for over 26 years. As a founding member, she is currently chair of Intersex Ireland. She is currently in her third 3-year term as chair of the board of directors of Ireland‘s national trans organisation, Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI).

Sara has represented the trans community on governmental review bodies and at international conferences. She has been an activist across many intersectional campaigns over the past 40 years.

On International Intersex Solidarity Day, November 8, historic landmarks, government buildings and educational institutions across the island of Ireland will be lighting up purple as part of the #IrelandTurnsPurple campaign.

The Need for Intersex Solidarity: A Conversation with Sara Phillips & Dr Tanya Ní Mhuirthile will be live-streamed on the GCN Facebook page and our YouTube Channel on November 4 at 7 pm.