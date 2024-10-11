Gentleman Jack ballet celebrating lesbian icon Anne Lister is officially in the works

A new ballet inspired by the life of Anne Lister, often celebrated as “the first modern lesbian,” is set to premiere in Leeds in 2026. Produced by Northern Ballet, it takes its inspiration from the BBC TV series Gentleman Jack, which was created by Sally Wainwright and stars Suranne Jones in the title role.

Born in 1791, Anne Lister is a fascinating historical figure known for her detailed diaries, which chronicled her life at Shibden Hall near Halifax. These diaries, which were written in code, contain intimate accounts of her same-sex relationships and provide a unique glimpse into the life of a woman who defied the conventions of her time – living, dressing and loving how she desired.

Sally Wainwright expressed her excitement about the Gentleman Jack ballet adaptation, emphasising its potential to reach new audiences and shed light on Anne Lister’s remarkable story.

She said: “It’s so exciting to see Anne Lister’s influence and legacy continue to expand and for her life and writing to reach new audiences. What a thrilling opportunity to present Anne Lister to the world in a brand new way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northern Ballet (@northernballet)

After its opening in Leeds, Gentleman Jack will embark on a tour across England, with scheduled performances in Sheffield, Nottingham, Salford, London, and Norwich. The production will also have an international leg, culminating in a presentation at the Finnish National Opera and Ballet in Helsinki in April 2028.

This ballet marks Northern Ballet’s first large-scale commission since 2021 and the first under the leadership of artistic director Federico Bonelli. Bonelli revealed that he first learned about Anne Lister through the BBC drama in 2019 and has since been inspired by her story.

He noted that Northern Ballet’s mission is to break down barriers to access world-class ballet, aiming to engage larger and more diverse audiences. The piece will also be choreographed by award-winning Belgian-Colombian choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa.

The ballet promises to blend captivating choreography with a rich narrative, celebrating Lister’s groundbreaking life and love while challenging traditional notions of gender and sexuality. By bringing her story to the stage, Northern Ballet aims to honour Lister’s legacy.