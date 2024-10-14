Fans go Crazymad for CMAT's iconic limited edition doll

CMAT has released a limited edition action doll to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her sophomore album, Crazymad, for Me. The collector’s item went up for pre-order on October 13, 2024, and sold out within hours. But fear not! Those who want to get their hands on this iconic piece of merchandise may have a second chance.

Announcing the news on social media, CMAT, “your humble, modest, soft-spoken and most demure local popstar,” wrote: “i have commissioned a doll likeness of myself which you can purchase should you wish to do so. This is a very normal thing for me to do.”

The Meath native outlined all of the key features of the toy, including its replica stage outfit, acoustic guitar and adorable boots. She also noted that the doll has “questionable hair,” which she and her make-up artist Niall Candy will teach buyers how to tame in a once-off ‘Style with Niall’ Zoom call.

“PS this is the stupidest thing i’ve ever done. i’m finished and will become a very serious artist after this i promise,” she concluded.

To CMAT’s surprise, fans went wild for the doll and it sold out within hours. Reacting to its popularity, she shared: “if only my albums sold how this doll is selling lmfao”.

On her Instagram story, she added: “cannot BELIEVE how many people have ordered the doll in such a short amount of time. thank you all so much. i am so happy that you all believe in the power of kitschy fun as much as i do. every day i am so grateful to god up in heaven for inventing gay people”.

While the first batch is sold out, CMAT said that more should be on sale on Monday, October 14.

“keep your eyes peeled tomorrow if you missed out and really want a doll!! i think once the lot tomorrow are gone they’re gone for the forseeable,” she warned.

The dolls are being sold on CMAT’s official merch website, and will be shipped by mid-November.