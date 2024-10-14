Palestinian filmmaker wins world's largest LGBTQ+ short film prize

Dima Hamdan, a Palestinian filmmaker, has won the esteemed 2024 Iris Prize, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ short film prize, for her production Blood Like Water.

The film touches on themes of war, occupation, and the LGBTQ+ Palestinian experience. It tells the story of Shadi, a young man who embarks on a secret mission, inadvertently pulling his family into a dilemma where they must choose between cooperating with Israeli forces or facing shame and humiliation from their own people.

Hamdan, who is based in Berlin and also a journalist, expressed her gratitude upon receiving the £30,000 award, stating she felt “deeply honoured” to be recognised by a community that has shown increasing support for Palestine in recent years. However, Hamdan added: “It is difficult to celebrate personal achievements when the most televised and live-streamed war in human history has dragged on for one year with no end in sight.”

Since October 7, 2023, over 42,000 people have been killed and nearly 99,000 wounded in Palestine as a result of Israel’s escalated military offensive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival (@irisprize)

Adam Price, the former leader of Plaid Cymru and chair of the international Iris Prize jury, praised Hamdan’s film, describing it as “an important reminder that queer people exist everywhere, including in Palestine at a time of war and occupation.”

Festival director Berwyn Rowlands added: “I’m very proud that Iris is able to share stories not necessarily covered by the mainstream. This year’s filmmakers have focused on the more serious aspects of LGBTQ+ life. Although many are dark, there is still hope.”

Hamdan’s previous work includes The Bomb, which earned her the Best Female Director award at the Ayodhya Film Festival in India.

Other films that competed for the 2024 Iris Prize include Fairview Park, a short film by Aymeric Nicolet and Ellie Hodgetts, which recounts the true story of Declan Flynn, a gay man murdered in Dublin in 1982. The film’s star, Dennis Grindel, went on to win the award for Best British Performance in a Male Role.

Channel 4 is streaming all 15 shortlisted Iris Prize titles from the Best British Shorts category, including Fairview Park, throughout the year.