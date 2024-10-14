21 queer costume ideas to slay Halloween 2024

The days are getting colder, and nights getting darker, which can only mean one thing: gay Christmas is coming. That’s right, it’s just about time for Halloween 2024, and if you’re struggling to find inspiration for your killer queer costume, look no further – we’ve got you covered.

From old classics to soon-to-be favourites, this list of ideas is sure to have something for everyone!

Wiccan from Agatha All Along

With the success of the Agatha All Along TV series, Halloween is the perfect opportunity for fans to embody their favourite character. For many, that will be Wiccan, a Young Avenger and son of the Scarlet Witch, who is also openly gay in the comics.

To dress up as Wiccan, all you’ll need is a tight black outfit, a long red cape and a silver headband. To really elevate the look, add a silver buckle bet, a silver bracelet, and some killer black boots.

Brat Wall



After Brat Summer comes Brat Autumn, and what better way to celebrate than with a Halloween costume to match?

This one is really simple. All you need is a lime green top with your favourite Brat phrase written across the chest, whether it be, “girl, so confusing”, “i’m your fav reference”, or just “brat”.

Bottoms Characters

This is one for the whole friend group to get involved in! Inspired by the knockout sapphic film Bottoms, this costume is simple yet effective.

All you’ll need is a rugby-style polo t-shirt, some tape to wear across your nose, and purple makeup to create a black-eye effect. If you have some fake blood or red paint, add it around your nose to really sell the fight club look.

Pink Pony Club

Were you one of the lucky few who managed to get tickets to Chappell Roan’s Dublin concert earlier this year? If so, we can only assume that you stuck to the theme and attended the gig in your finest Pink Pony Club attire.

This spooky season, you can slay while being sustainable. Don’t be afraid to reuse your concert get-up for Halloween – at GCN, we stan an outfit repeater! Whip out those pink cowgirl hats, frills, frocks and boots, and make mother proud with a Pink Pony Club costume.

Gay Cowboy

On the subject of Pink Pony Club, gay cowboys are everywhere! From Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke in A Strange Way of Life to Jack and Ennis in Brokeback Mountain, there’s no shortage of inspiration for this costume.

Simply wear a cowboy hat, neckerchief and boots along with a flannel shirt tucked into a pair of tight denim jeans to achieve the look.

Wednesday Addams

While dressing up as Wednesday Addams is not a new concept, the fact that the Netflix hit series is currently filming in Ireland makes this an even more timely option. To best represent the iconic character, you’ll need a black outfit (preferably a dress with a white collar), paired with long plaits and a very serious expression.

Troye Sivan

With the release of his 2023 album, Something To Give Each Other, Troye Sivan became one of the hottest gay pop stars around. His iconic music videos also provide some fabulous Halloween 2024 costume inspiration, modelled beautifully above by Timothée Chalamet and boygenius.

Simply pick your favourite Troye Sivan fit, whether it be something from ‘Rush’, ‘Just Got Me Started’, or even the drag look from ‘One of Your Girls’. Many of these can be achieved with a little tank top and some baggy pants, complete with a messy short wig.

Elvira

The Mistress of the Dark is as topical as ever, and her look is a truly iconic one… but that doesn’t mean it’s unattainable for us mere mortals.

To get that signature Elvira vibe, all you’ll need is a long black dress, preferably with cleavage to spare, and a skillfully styled black wig. The rest is all in the makeup and the attitude. (Don’t forget the black nails and that blood-red lip!)

Damien from Mean Girls

Speaking of beloved characters, this is a classic and simple one! And with the Mean Girls musical having released earlier this year, this is a perfect costume option for Halloween 2024.

All you need to be Damien from Mean Girls is a big blue hoodie and a pair of sunglasses. If you feel like that’s not enough, add a sign that says, “She doesn’t even go here!” and this costume will be sure to land you lots of laughs.

Barbies and Kens

Not only has the Barbie movie solidified itself as a record-breaking success, it has also provided some fabulous Halloween costume inspiration. Whether you want to be a Barbie, Ken or Allan, the possibilities are endless.

Perhaps our favourite option is Weird Barbie. For this, you’ll need a puffy pink dress, whacky hairdo and colourful face paint to recreate Kate McKinnon’s unforgettable look.

Megan Broomfield from But I’m a Cheerleader!

When Megan gets sent to a camp to ‘cure’ her of lesbianism, it in fact does the exact opposite. The outfit she wears is easy to fake; find yourself a pink shirt, pink skirt and some girly pink hair clips, and you’re there!

RuPaul from But I’m a Cheerleader!

Another option from the cult classic film is the character Mike, played by none other than RuPaul. For this, you’ll need a whistle, blue shorts, blue hoodie and blue T-shirt, on which you can ironically write, “straight is great”.

David Bowie

This can work for almost anyone, accomplished simply with a blue and red lightning bolt across the face, some lovely quaffed hair and a bodysuit or leotard of any colour. Then BAM, you represent this iconic image with a relatively easy costume!

Marceline from Adventure Time

Marceline’s costume is very easy to achieve. Get a grey tank top, some dark pants and a pair of red boots, and you’re sorted!

If you really want to amp it up, try to find a red guitar to stand in for Marceline’s awesome bass.

Willow Rosenburg from Buffy the Vampire Slayer

With only a scoop neck shirt, long flowing maxi skirt, short red wig and of course, a ’90s choker, you’ll have yourself a Willow costume. This can also be a witch costume, just a slightly more unique one!

Carol Aird from Carol

Pair red nail polish and lipstick, with a red fascinator hat, faux fur coat, scarf, gloves and a general air of confidence, and your Carol costume is sorted!

Albus Dumbledore from Harry Potter

Following the passing of Michael Gambon, why not honour his legacy with a Dumbledore costume?

This is one of the more complicated options on the list but if you get it right, it can be amazing. Some long sweeping clothes, a fake beard and a wand can give you the desired effect.

Women’s Football Player

Women’s football has certainly seen a surge in popularity over the past couple of years, with the Republic of Ireland team gaining a huge amount of support. Take the chance this Halloween to dress up as your favourite queer player, whether it be fan-favourite Leah Williamson, Australian superstar Sam Kerr, or Ireland’s own Katie McCabe.

All you’ll need is a jersey, shorts and socks paired with athletic footwear, and this look is complete!

Lestat and Louis from Interview With the Vampire

While vampires are always in at Halloween, why not find a sexy gay twist to elevate the costume in 2024? To achieve this look, add some fangs to smart formal wear.

The Hot Priest from Fleabag

While few can do it quite as good as Ireland’s own Andrew Scott, the Hot Priest from Fleabag is a great option for Halloween. All you really need is a black shirt with a white piece of paper slipped under the collar, and some black pants. If you have a pocket-sized bible or rosary beads lying around, they can also be used to elevate the look.

Furthermore, if you’re looking for a costume that you can participate in with a significant other, this is perfect! One of you can be the Hot Priest, while the other can be Fleabag herself.

Drag yourself up!

Always wanted to drag up but never had the opportunity? Why not try it this Halloween?! Whether a king, queen or something in between, get creative with your look and identity – the world is your oyster.

That concludes our list of queer costume ideas for Halloween 2024; we can’t wait to see what amazing looks are served this spooky season.