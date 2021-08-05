Queer community in Ghana call for support in the face of proposed anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Ghana’s LGBTQ+ community and those who advocate for them are calling for support in the face of an anti-LGBTQ+ bill which, if passed, could see 10 year prison sentences handed down to people for supporting or advocating for gay rights in the country.
Word spread unofficially before the parliament had announced their proposed bill, leading to a backlash against what advocates are describing as a ‘distraction’ from the reality of a post-Covid economy.
Kwasi Prempeh, the head of Ghana Centre for Democratic Development, told VOA News that:
“We’re in almost a post-COVID situation and there are a lot of challenges to deal with… This is not the kind of distraction we need at this time. And unfortunately, it is being foisted on us by these crusaders who really will not stop.”
If passed, the bill would be the first anti-LGBTQ+ law in the country’s history since breaking from colonial rule.
The proposed bill comes after a group of queer people in Accra, the country’s capital, were arrested at a community centre, where there was allegedly an LGBTQ+ workshop being held. 21 of these activists are currently awaiting trial.
While many LGBTQ+ spokespeople in the country condemn the bill, Sam George, an opposition MP in favour of the proposed anti-LGBTQ+ law, has said on Twitter that:
“Homosexuality is not a human right. It is a sexual preference.”
The MP went on to articulate that:
“I don’t care what you do in the confines of your room or the privacy of your home… But when you want to make that a way of life, when you then want to demand that the rest of us accept your perversion and when you want to demand that the rest of us accept to your way of life and target our children, then we’re not going to allow you to do that.”
© 2021 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBTQ+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.