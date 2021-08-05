Galway Community Pride and Sporting Pride present unmissable 'Being Out and Active' webinar

Galway Community Pride celebrates its 32nd consecutive year this summer, with Pride week celebrations kicking off this coming Monday August 9.

As part of this year’s celebrations, Sporting Pride and Galway Community Pride are hosting a collaborative event in the form of an unmissable online webinar on ‘Being Out and Active’, which will be streamed live online by our friends at Dublin Pride .

The wonderful Connor Shine from the Galway Community Pride committee will host the event and will be speaking to several other panellists on the various sports and alternative activities they are involved in, and how being involved in sport and physical activity has impacted their lives for the better.

Connor has been involved with sports all of his life, and recently spoke on a GCN and Sporting Pride panel on ‘ Transgender Inclusion in Sport ‘, where he spoke about his love of playing soccer and some of the challenges faced by trans and non-binary athletes in the sporting world.

The ‘Being Out and Active’ panel discussion will focus on a whole range of activities, including sea swimming, cycling and badminton, and panellists will share how they first got inspired to be active and involved in their activity of choice, as well as their experiences as an LGBTQ+ person who has benefited from physical activity or being out in nature and the open air.

This event will be streamed live on the following links via Dublin Pride’s Facebook and YouTube pages on Tuesday August 10 at 8pm so feel free to join us live or watch back on either channel!

Bród na Gaillimhe, Galway Community Pride runs until August 15, with an amazing mix of over 30 outdoor and online events across the week, including panel discussions, a Pride swim, picnics and live entertainment. Keep an eye on their social media for more.