Community stands against racist graffiti on Ha'Penny Bridge

Communities are voicing messages of support and protest after Ha’Penny Bridge was defaced with racist graffiti.

Vandals sprawled slogans of hate across the Bridge and Tola Vintage in Temple Bar during the suspected hours of early morning on Thursday, September 17. After several complaints were submitted relating to the harmful language later in the day, City Council removed the graffiti.

Tola Vintage spoke out against the graffiti over on their Instagram page, “All over Temple Bar this morning. I refuse to open the shops today. Not good enough we need to do better.”

Singer Erica Cody wrote on Twitter, “What is going on in our city!? Why is the n word plastered all over such a stunning bridge? Why do these racists feel so entitled when they should be ashamed of being racist at a time like this. Sad. Very very sad. Don’t even wanna leave the gaff anymore. F*ck those people.”

Speaking about the vile words, journalist Emma Kelly stated, “Anyone who says ‘oh, we don’t need BLM marches in Ireland, we’re not racist’ – look towards the vile graffiti in Temple Bar and on the Ha’penny Bridge. Sickening, upsetting, and totally unacceptable.”

In response to the graffiti, Irish Network Against Racism have created a thread on what to do when spotting offensive vandalism or other such material. It includes helpful guidelines on reporting sightings, getting it removed, and finding community support in tackling racist behaviours.

Since the racist graffiti was removed from Ha’Penny Bridge and Tola Vintage, the Dublin landmark has been decorated with messages of support and openness. Signs were attached to the railings, which read ‘Dublin against racism’, ‘All are welcome’, and ‘Black Dubs you are loved’.

On Twitter, rapper Celaviedmai wrote about these signs of solidarity, “After the racist comments seen today on the Bridge, this was beautiful. Faith in humanity restored.”

Another person shared an image of the signs and flowers with the caption, “This is the real Dublin.”

Gardaí are investigating the graffiti on the two locations, according to a spokesperson.