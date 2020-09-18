First Love is full of trepidation, fun and warmth, as a diverse cast track down and reunite with the first and possibly the greatest love of their lives. In this brand new factual entertainment tv format, long-lost lovers are reunited after years apart.

First loves that never came to pass. Relationships broken by distance. The long-lost love of an elderly person. First Love tells all of these stories. This moving show gives people the chance to right a past wrong, meet and reflect on old times, and find out how life panned out for their first great love.

In a break from the traditional format, this season will also follow the story of John Compton and our very own Marlon Jimenez-Compton.

Marlon came to Ireland from Venezuela in the early 2000’s and says he had never experienced true love until he met his now husband John.

While Marlon says John was his first love, they have never lost touch with each other.

Being part of the series gave both John and Marlon a great opportunity to reflect on the 16 years they have spent together.

“Being part of a program like ‘First Love’ was a great experience for us as an LGBT+ married couple. It gave us a platform to convey a message of love, commitment and determination to face the challenges of being married, and more importantly it was the perfect opportunity to say Love is Love”

Marlon and John took to the airwaves in May when John appeared as a guest on Marlon’s The Power of Dreams Show.

In the episode, they spoke about the challenges they have faced during COVID but reaffirmed that their love for each other has grown. One of the positive things about being in lockdown together is that it has reignited a passion in their relationship.

First Love airs on Virgin Media One at 10PM on Monday, September 21 with Marlon and John featuring in episode two on Monday, Septemeber 28 same time and place.