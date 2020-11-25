Queer women take the lead in Grammy Awards 2021 nominations

Phenomenal queer artists rocked the nominations for the Grammy Awards nominations 2021 across a range of categories, including Brittany Howard, Lady Gaga, Chika, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Lido Pimienta, Arca, and many more.

On Tuesday, November 24, the Recording Academy announced nominations for the Grammy Awards 2021. LGBTQ+ artists made huge waves across a range of categories, especially in the ceremony’s first all-women lineup for Best Rock Performance category.

Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Grace Potter, and Adrianne Lenker all secured nominations in the Best Rock Performance category. This will be the Grammy’s first time ever to feature an all-women slate in the category.

Bisexual singer-songwriter Bridgers gained four nominations in the Grammy Awards. She secured a spot in the Best New Artist category alongside lesbian rapper Chika, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for ‘Kyoto’, and Best Alternative Album for Punisher.

I’m Grammy-nominated. What the fuck. — CHIKA 🕹 (@oranicuhh) November 24, 2020

In another victory for queer artists, Brandy Clark was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Album categories. If the singer wins next January, she will be the first out gay country musician to win in either category.

Artist Arca became the second trans person to be nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album category in the Grammy Awards. SOPHIE was the first after securing her place in 2018.

In the category for Best Musical Theater Album, Jonathan Groff received a nomination for his work on the Little Shop of Horrors soundtrack. Rufus Wainwright secured a nomination for his album Unfollow The Rules in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category and the Best Spoken Word Album category includes favourites Rachel Maddow and Ronan Farrow.

Sadly, rising star Rina Sawayama lost out on a nomination for the Grammy Awards 2021. On Twitter, she shared, “I’m grateful for you, and am very grateful for everything this year in such difficult times! I’m just excited to give you more new music!”