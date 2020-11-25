Irish Government announces €700,000 LGBTI+ Community Services Fund 2020

The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman TD, yesterday announced the 29 projects around the country that will receive funding under the 2020 LGBTI+ Communities Services Fund. A total of €700,000 in grant funding has been provided.

Announcing the outcome of the 2020 LGBTI+ Communities Services Fund, Minister O’Gorman said:

“The LGBTI+ Communities Services Fund provides for initiatives that will promote inclusion, protect rights and improve quality of life and wellbeing for members of the LGBTI+ community, enabling them to participate fully in Ireland’s social, economic, cultural, and political life.

“Services and initiatives that work to promote inclusion and visibility for the LGBTI+ community have an increased importance at a time when many LGBTI+ people may feel disconnected from their community. I am confident that these projects will be successful in ensuring members continue to feel supported into 2021.”

Following an open call for proposals under the 2020 LGBTI+ Community Services Fund launched by Minister O’Gorman and the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD on 17 July 2020, 58 applications were received with 29 projects granted funding.

Of these, 10 projects will receive funding under Scheme A for measures supporting community services for LGBTQ+ people, while 19 projects promoting visibility and inclusion of LGBTQ+ people will receive funding under Scheme B.

Minister O’Gorman extended his thanks to all of the organisations that submitted applications and congratulated those that were successful. The process was highly competitive, with a large number of quality applications received.

The 2020 LGBTI+ Community Services Funding Call is grounded by the vision, mission and values of the National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy 2019-2021. Its purpose is to help support Outcome 6 of the Strategy, that “community supports are more widely available to LGBTI+ people”.

This call was open to applicant groups operating at a national, regional and local level to support community services, and promote visibility and inclusion of LGBTQ+ people.