Growing Families: Ireland's only surrogacy conference returns after four years

When it comes to starting a family as an LGBTQ+ single or couple, there are a lot of factors to consider and complicated processes to research. That’s where the Growing Families conference comes in.

The charity, previously known as Families Through Surrogacy, is coming to the Red Cow Moran Hotel in Dublin on 26 March to deliver its signature conference on all you need to know about becoming a parent.

The 2022 conference will be the organisation’s first full day event since 2018 and will platform 25 parents and experts including lawyers, counsellors, health care professionals and migration experts sharing their experience and expertise.

“Focused on information, support, acceptance and advocacy, the events’ popularity lies in its honesty,” reads a Growing Families press release, “putting parents and surrogates front and centre sharing their real-life journeys.”

As a feature specifically for LGBTQ+ couples and singles, this year’s event will have a focus on regulated surrogacy in North America and will look at emerging programs in South and Central America.

“Sessions will address some of the tough questions about trust, logistics, sourcing donors, matching with surrogates and parental rights,” the press release continues. “Sessions will explore the ingredients of a successful journey; donor options globally, Covid vaccination of surrogates; surrogates own perspectives; Parent and young adult panels and likely changes in Irish law.”

The conference promises to answer all your questions in one place, proving itself to be an invaluable resource for LGBTQ+ individuals and families who would otherwise face information overload online. Growing Families will direct participants to the most practical tools and resources with experienced voices guiding them along the way.

“Given the momentum for Irish law reform to properly recognise both parents, this will be a feature of the event, with afternoon sessions focused on celebrating and recognising those with young children.”

Tickets are a mere €15 and include morning and afternoon tea and a provided lunch. For more information or to register for the conference, visit the Growing Families website and join in for a family-centric day at the Red Cow on 26 March.