Watch: Netflix drops trailer for Hannah Gadsby’s new special featuring up-and-coming genderqueer comics

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby has announced the lineup for their new genderqueer comedy showcase and it promises to be a true celebration of trans joy.

Hosted and co-produced by Gadsby, best known for their smash hit stand-up show Nanette, the Gender Agenda will feature an all-star lineup of seven of the funniest trans and genderqueer comedians emerging onto the comedy circuit right now.

After publicly criticising the streaming platform in 2022 for its handling of a controversy over transphobic comedian Dave Chappelle, Gadsby was approached by Netflix to sign a multi-title deal.

In accepting the deal, Gadsby explained to Variety that comedy is “a notoriously transphobic industry.” However, they further explained, “If you want to change the conversation, you still have to be a part of the conversation.”

In the new trailer for Gender Agenda, which dropped yesterday evening, February 12, Gadsby wryly remarks, “The last time Netflix brought this many trans people together, it was for a protest. So, progress!”

The show, which was recorded live in London, will air on Netflix starting March 5 and will feature seven incredible trans and non-binary talents. Many of them have already proven their comedic talents in writing rooms, sketch shows, and on stage.

Alok headlined the NYC Comedy Festival in 2021 and has appeared in Planet Sex and Jonathan Van Ness’ Getting Curious.

Asha Ward has been credited as Saturday Night Live’s youngest writer.

Currently touring their own show, If You Can’t Say Anything Nice, Chloe Pett is hotly anticipated.

Well-known on the Australian comedy circuit, DeAnne Smith features in Netflix’s Comedians of the World.

One of the highly acclaimed writers of Sex Education, Krishna Istha, is currently working on a new production about trans motherhood.

Another vocal opponent to Dave Chappelle after they penned a high-profile open letter in 2021, Mx Dahlia Belle is also the founder of the Portland Queer Comedy Festival.

Last but not least, Jes Tom recently wrapped the Elliot Page-presented stage show Less Lonely.

Gadsby explained to Variety, “There is such a wealth of brilliant genderqueer comics out there, but such a dearth of representation on the major streaming services. Meanwhile, jokes about trans people are becoming more and more lucrative, so it seems only right that at least some of those jokes be told by actual trans people themselves.

“So, I am beyond thrilled to bring this lineup together, showcasing seven extraordinarily talented comics and to use my platform (and Netflix’s…) to hopefully help catapult them into the spotlight that they deserve.”

Hannah Gadsby, who uses they/them pronouns, added, “They (and I mean ‘they’ in every sense of the word) are some of the funniest, smartest genderqueer comedians from around the globe, and it was an utter delight and true honor to share the stage with them.”

Gender Agenda will be available to stream on Netflix from Tuesday, March 5, 2024.